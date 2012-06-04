Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
June 9 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1330 GMT on Friday:
June 4 Medical Card System, Inc.: * Moodys downgrades medical card system (sr. secured to caa3), ratings under
review for further downgrade
June 9 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1330 GMT on Friday:
HONG KONG, June 9 JD.com Inc, China's second-largest e-commerce company, plans to enter the Thai market later this year in a move to expand its overseas business beyond Indonesia, its founder and chief executive said on Friday.