Nov 2 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Nationwide Building Society's (Nationwide, 'A+'/Negative/'F1') GBP17.0bn mortgage covered bonds at 'AAA', Outlook Stable. Under Fitch's covered bond rating criteria, a Discontinuity Cap (D-Cap) of 4 applies to this programme, which when combined with the issuer's Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of A+, allows for a maximum achievable rating on the programme of 'AAA'. Nationwide's D-Cap has not changed since it was last reviewed in September 2012 (see "Fitch Puts YBS Covered Bonds on RWN; Assigns UK Programmes Outlooks & D-Caps" dated 13 September 2012 at www.fitchratings.com). The 'AAA' rating would be vulnerable to downgrade if any of the following occurred: (i) the IDR was downgraded by three-notches or more to 'BBB+' or lower; or (ii) the D-Cap fell by at least three category to 1 (very high risk); or (iii) the AP that Fitch takes into account in its analysis increased above Fitch's 'AAA' breakeven AP of 88.0%. The Outlook on the covered bonds' rating is Stable, because even though the Outlook on the issuer's IDR is Negative, it would require at least a three-notch downgrade before the covered bond rating would be affected. The agency takes into account the highest AP of the last 12 months (58.7%) in its analysis reflecting that the issuer's Short-term IDR is above 'F3'. The breakeven AP of 88.0% supports a 'AA' rating on a probability of default (PD) basis and a 'AAA' rating considering recoveries given default. The D-Cap of 4 is driven by the moderate risk assessment of the liquidity gap & systemic risk, the systemic alternative management risk and the privileged derivatives components, which are the weakest of the D-Cap components. The asset segregation and the cover pool-specific alternative management were assessed at low risk from a discontinuity point of view. The moderate risk assessment for the liquidity gap and systemic risk reflects the agency's view of the liquidity mitigants in the form of a three-month interest reserve fund and a 12-month extendible maturity on the covered bonds. The systemic alternative management's assessment reflects the significant role to be performed post issuer default by the administrator of the limited liability partnership, which would need to contract other parties to perform important functions. This risk is somewhat mitigated by Fitch's positive view on the active oversight taken by the FSA under the UK regulated covered bonds framework. Finally, the moderate risk assessment for the privileged derivatives is due to the internal asset swap that is in place on the cover pool, which is considered highly material for the programme. The Fitch 'AAA' breakeven AP level of 88.0% supports a 'AA' rating on a PD basis and allows for a two-notch recovery uplift for the covered bonds in a 'AAA' scenario. It is higher than the previous supporting AP of 79.0%, which related to a rating of 'AA+' on a PD basis. The 'AAA' breakeven AP has improved due to (i) the lower PD stress being applied; (ii the application of updated refinancing spread assumptions lower than those previously applied ; (iii) an amended increased margin on the asset swap; and (iv) a higher negative carry factor used in the asset coverage test (ACT). The negative carry factor is used in the ACT to calculate an additional amount of collateral to compensate for the risk of the LLP having to hold funds yielding less than the interest on the covered bonds. The amount is the product of the weighted average (WA) remaining maturity of the outstanding series of covered bonds (8.01 years, at mid-October 2012), the GBP equivalent of the aggregate amount of outstanding covered bonds (GBP17.0bn) and the negative carry factor (1.31%, a function of the WA margin on the covered bond swaps). A higher WA margin on the covered bonds swaps since last year (from 0.63% to 0.91%) translated into a higher amount of additional collateral, which now represents GBP1.78bn or 10.5% of the aggregate amount of outstanding bonds. At end-September 2012, the cover pool consisted of GBP31bn of residential mortgage loans and GBP588m of cash held in a guaranteed investment contract account with Nationwide. The pool consisted of 375,615 loans secured on residential properties in the UK with 28.2% on interest-only repayments. The mortgage portfolio had a WA original loan-to-value ratio (LTV) of 68.7% and a WA current indexed LTV of 55.7%. The cover pool assets are diversified over the UK, with the highest concentrations mainly in London 12.7%, the Outer Metropolitan 16.0% and the other South East 12.8%. In a 'AAA' scenario, Fitch has calculated the pool's cumulative WA frequency of foreclosure at 17.6% and a WA recovery rate of 67.3%. The Fitch breakeven AP for the covered bond rating will be affected, among others, by the profile of the cover assets relative to outstanding covered bonds, which can change over time, even in the absence of new issuances. Therefore it cannot be assumed to remain stable over time.