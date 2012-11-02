Nov 2 - Fitch Ratings affirms the following ratings on the Chandler, Arizona
(the city's) debt obligations:
--$439 million general obligation (GO) bonds at 'AAA';
--$47.4 million excise tax revenue obligations at 'AAA'.
The Rating Outlook is Stable.
SECURITY
The GO bonds are secured by an unlimited ad valorem tax levied against all
taxable property in the city. The excise tax revenue obligations are secured by
a pledge of the city's excise tax revenues.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
FINANCIAL FLEXIBILITY: Conservative fiscal management and strong performance
have generated substantial reserves, a sizable portion of which the city has
applied to one-time expenditures over the past couple of years. Consistent with
historical performance, the five year financial plan reflects adequate general
fund levels despite the use of reserves for infrastructure improvements,
economic development and debt retirement.
IMPROVED EXCISE TAX REVENUES: Excise tax collections are stabilizing following
several years of decline. Performance is aided by strong sales tax collections
associated with construction of Intel's $5 billion plant expansion, which
boosted underlying growth trends within the city. Near term recovery of the
state shared revenues is evidenced by recent data which is based on a two-year
lag in distributions to the city.
MANAGEABLE DEBT LEVEL: Overall debt is moderate, with no additional GO issuance
anticipated in the near term. The city's governmental capital plan remains
heavily focused on infrastructure maintenance, supported by general fund
reserves.
ROBUST COVERAGE: Debt service coverage on excise tax debt remains very high, as
expected since excise taxes constitute a primary revenue source for the city's
operations.
SOUND LOCAL ECONOMY: A highly skilled workforce concentrated in high tech
manufacturing contributes to the city's relatively high income and low
unemployment levels. Adverse effects of the slowly recovering and devastatingly
severe housing collapse are somewhat reduced by a steady inflow of commercial
and industrial relocations and expansion activity.
CREDIT PROFILE
TECHNOLOGY-BASED ECONOMY
Chandler is located in the southeastern portion of Maricopa County with an
estimated 2011 population of approximately 240,000. The city has experienced
dramatic population growth in recent years, more than doubling since 1990. With
75% of local manufacturing jobs in high technology, Intel is the leading
employer with about 9,500 workers; Microchip Technology, Inc. and Freescale
Semiconductor employ nearly 1,500. Intel's $5.2 billion computer chip
manufacturing plant expansion when complete in 2013 is widely reported to add
1,100 additional jobs to the city; a more recently announced $300 million
expansion is expected to add another 350 new high-paying jobs.
In addition to technology, major economic sectors in the community include
government, financial services, and healthcare. Employment outside the
technology sector is led by Bank of America, Wells Fargo Bank, Verizon Wireless,
and Chandler Regional Hospital. The city's unemployment rate of 6.1% as of July
2012 is improved from a year earlier and remains well below regional, state and
national averages.
SLOWLY RECOVERING RESIDENTIAL DEVELOPMENT ACTIVITY
Both residential and commercial building permit totals have trended down sharply
over the past five years, falling victim to both recessionary pressures and
approaching residential build out in the city. Residential permit values
bottomed out at $124 million in fiscal 2009 from a recent peak of more than $775
million in 2004, and have since improved to $209 million in 2012. While
commercial development had also slowed, the city reports a number of corporate
relocations and expansions of existing companies that have lessened the
recessionary impact and produced a decline in the commercial vacancy rates to
among the lowest in Maricopa County.
The slowed development activity and declines in existing values have combined to
pressure Chandler's taxable value as measured by secondary assessed value (SAV).
After climbing an average of more than 18% annually from fiscal 2005-2009, SAV
(reflecting a two year lag) registered a modest 1.5% increase in fiscal 2010
before declining a cumulative 40.6% through fiscal 2013 to $2.3 billion.
Recently reported data (reflecting a two-year lag) suggests that further
weakness is expected through fiscal 2014 before leveling out in fiscal 2015.
Fitch notes this trend is generally consistent within the region and that
property taxes comprise a relatively small portion of the city's total operating
revenues.
STRATEGIC APPLICATION OF RESERVES
The fiscal 2011 unrestricted (sum of committed, assigned and unassigned) general
fund balance remains healthy at $160.6 million (47.5% of spending) despite
several years of budgeted draws to fund one-time expenditures for a new city
hall, downtown redevelopment, and street improvements.
Officials estimate an $11 million addition to fiscal 2012 unrestricted general
fund balance on the strength of sales tax revenues combined with the carry
forward effects of fiscal 2011 cost reductions. Representing the primary
operating revenue source for the city, fiscal 2012 sales tax collections
increased by 12.7%, following growth of 4.2% the prior year. A balanced fiscal
2013 operating budget is based on conservative assumptions which do not include
the sales tax impacts of the Intel expansion. (By policy the city does not rely
on nonrecurring revenue for ongoing operations.)
Projected general fund balances remain substantial and consistent with Fitch's
highest rating despite the use of substantial reserves for infrastructure,
economic development and debt retirement purposes within the city's five year
plan. Fitch views positively the historic conservatism of the city's planning.
MANAGEABLE DEBT
Debt levels are moderate, and the pace of GO debt retirement is above average
with roughly 60% repaid in 10 years. Despite SAV declines, management does not
anticipate an increase in the city's secondary (debt service) tax rate over the
near term; officials plan to apply a portion of the city's large reserves to
retire outstanding debt and improve the city's debt service position over the
next five years. Not surprisingly, the city's capital budget has been cut
significantly. The five year capital plan through fiscal 2017 totals roughly
$570 million (three-quarters of which is enterprise spending), down from $1
billion three years ago. Chandler officials describe near term general
government projects as focusing on maintenance of existing facilities.
Full time employees of the city are covered by one of three state-administered
pension programs. Annual city contributions are equal to the required
contribution amounts, and funding levels of the programs remain satisfactory.
The city's other post-employment benefit liability is limited to an implied
subsidy, as retirees pay 100% of an actuarially determined blended premium rate.
The city's carrying costs, representing fiscal 2011 debt service, pension
contribution and other post-employment benefits, represent a manageable 15.7% of
general fund expenditures and transfers out.
STABILIZED PLEDGED REVENUES
The city's excise tax revenue obligations are secured by a basket of revenues,
including local sales tax, state shared revenues, franchise fees, licenses and
permits, and fines and forfeitures. Excise tax revenues peaked in fiscal 2008 at
$162.9 million before declining a cumulative 16% to $136 million in fiscal 2011,
with state shared revenues muting otherwise stronger performance due to the two
year lag in distributions. Maximum annual debt service coverage based on fiscal
2011 collections is a healthy 17.5x, which reflects the fact that excise tax
collections comprise the city's largest source of operating funds. Fiscal 2012
estimated total collections are up more than 9%; conservatively forecast fiscal
2013 collections are close to flat, but with gains in the state shared
components making up 30% of total collections.