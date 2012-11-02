Nov 2 - Fitch Ratings assigns its 'AA+' rating to the following water system revenue refunding bonds being issued by the East Bay Municipal Utility District, CA (EBMUD or the district): --Approximately $191.75 million, series 2012A. Proceeds of the series 2012A bonds will be used to refund certain outstanding series 2005A and series 2007A bonds for purposes of extending the call date, as agreed upon with the holders of the bonds. The maturity dates (between 2030 and 2037) have not changed. Fitch also affirms the following outstanding EBMUD ratings: --$1.44 billion water system revenue bonds, series 2003, 2005A, 2007A, 2007B, 2010A, and 2010B at 'AA+'; --$310.8 million water system SIFMA bonds, series 2009A-1 and 2009A-2 at 'AA+/F1+'; --$312.9 million outstanding subordinate lien extendible commercial paper (CP) notes at 'F1+'. The Rating Outlook is Stable. SECURITY Bonds are payable from net revenues of the water system. Tax receipts are not pledged to bondholders but must be used to pay operating expenditures. The CP notes have a subordinate lien on net water revenues. For additional information about the rating see Fitch's report titled, 'East Bay Municipal Utility District, CA Water Revenues' dated Oct. 25, 2012.