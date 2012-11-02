(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Nov 2 - As we previously announced on Oct. 31, 2012, based on preliminary
insured loss estimates, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services expects Hurricane
Sandy to have a limited impact on the ratings on U.S. property/casualty (P/C)
insurers, global reinsurers, and certain catastrophe bonds. Although we
anticipate that losses from this event will affect (re)insurers' fourth-quarter
earnings in 2012, for most (re)insurers the hit will be offset by strong capital
bases and strong earnings through the first three quarters of 2012. The event is
unlikely to materially affect premium rates in loss-affected lines, in our
opinion.
Modeling agencies have reported early insured loss estimates of around $5
billion-$15 billion. It is widely expected that Hurricane Sandy will inflict
more severe losses than Hurricane Irene, which struck the U.S. East Coast in
August 2011, and cost the industry $4 billion-$5 billion. Because the initial
loss estimates are higher, we expect primary and reinsurance players to share
the insured losses from Sandy; by contrast, the primary market bore the brunt
of the Hurricane Irene loss event.
The area affected by Hurricane Sandy is one of the largest on record. While
rainfall is expected to result in less flood damage than Hurricane Irene, the
industry could see higher loss amounts than it experienced after Irene because
Sandy triggered flooding from record storm surge levels. In addition, Sandy
hit the metropolitan New York area more directly and it merged with a winter
storm in the Eastern U.S., leading to heavy snowfall and more potential damage
from fallen trees. In addition, claims stemming from business interruption and
contingent business interruption could be material due to widespread
power-outages and the closure of public transportation systems along the
Eastern seaboard.
In our view, the impact on primary insurers could be more material--the
proportion of their retained losses are typically higher at the lower industry
loss levels. Some of the primary insurers that are heavily exposed to Sandy
are also quite concentrated in the region. These companies might be at risk of
having their 2012 earnings depleted, and could even see their capital eroded.
In our view, reinsurers have benefited from a more-benign loss year than their
primary counterparts. Based on current estimates, they are less exposed to
material losses from this hurricane. We continue to view the sector as
strongly capitalized, and most reinsurers have reported very strong operating
results thus far in 2012. Based on survey data submitted to us by reinsurers,
we consider that some companies are more heavily exposed to windstorm risk in
the U.S. Northeast than others. However, the same data indicates that the
average reinsurer would need to experience an insured loss event in that
region that was considered between one-in-50 years and one-in-100 years to put
5%-10% of its total adjusted capital at risk (see "Catastrophe Risk Insurance:
Just How Much Capital Is At Risk?", Sept. 5, 2012). Despite the large area
affected by the storm, we expect Sandy to be more consistent with a one-in-10
year to one-in-20 year insured loss. Such a loss would not threaten the annual
earnings or capital of many reinsurers in such a strong year. Even if losses
from Sandy prove to be at or above the high end of the estimated range, we
still anticipate that reinsurers will be able to manage the impact.
We do not expect a loss of this size to have a material effect on premium
rates in the U.S., especially in the catastrophe-exposed lines of business,
which are already near historical peaks. Certain regions or lines of business
could be affected slightly, and this loss could reduce the pressure to cut
rates in loss-affected lines, but we do not view this as a material,
rate-changing event.
We currently rate a limited number of catastrophe bonds in which various
classes are exposed to the states in Sandy's path. Due to the attachment
points on the per-occurrence bonds exposed to this event, we do not expect
Sandy to cause a loss on these notes. However, it will likely qualify as a
covered loss event that will be included in the loss calculation for the
annual aggregate bonds.
In our view, based on current industry loss estimates, the effect on ratings
for the P/C (re)insurers and affected catastrophe bonds should be minimal.
However, we recognize that these loss estimates could, and probably will,
change and that uncertainty about the business interruption and contingent
business interruption claim amounts is very high. We will continue to monitor
the situation, and will comment and take action as appropriate.
(Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)