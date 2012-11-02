Overview
-- The economic risks under which French banks operate have increased in
our view, leaving them moderately more exposed to the potential of a more
protracted recession in the eurozone.
-- On Oct. 25, 2012, we revised our outlook on Credit Foncier et Communal
d'Alsace et de Lorraine-Banque (CFCAL-Banque) to negative from stable, and
affirmed our 'A/A-1' long- and short-term ratings.
-- Our negative outlook on CFCAL-Banque factors in the possibility of an
increase in France's banking industry risks.
Rating Action
As previously announced on Oct. 25, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services
revised to negative from stable its outlook on French bank Credit Foncier et
Communal d'Alsace et de Lorraine-Banque (CFCAL-Banque). The long- and
short-term counterparty credit ratings were affirmed at 'A/A-1'.
Rationale
The outlook revision on CFCAL-Banque reflects our view that we could
potentially downgrade the bank if we considered that the industry risk for
France's banking sector had substantially increased (see "Various Rating
Actions Taken On French Banks Due To Rising Economic Risks," published Oct.
25, 2012).
Our ratings on CFCAL-Banque factor in the consolidated analysis of the Credit
Foncier et Communal d'Alsace et de Lorraine group (CFCAL; not rated). We base
our ratings on CFCAL-Banque on our 'a-' anchor for banks operating in France,
which is unchanged, and our view of the bank's "weak" business position, "very
strong" capital and earnings, "moderate" risk position, "below average"
funding, and "adequate" liquidity, as our criteria define these terms. We
assess CFCAL-Banque's SACP at 'bbb'. The long-term rating on the bank stands
three notches above its SACP.
Our bank criteria use our Banking Industry Country Risk Assessment (BICRA)
methodology and our economic risk and industry risk scores to determine a
bank's anchor, the starting point in assigning an issuer credit rating. Our
'a-' anchor for CFCAL-Banque, as a commercial bank operating only in the
Republic of France (AA+/Negative/A-1+), is based on an economic risk score of
'3' and an industry risk score of '2', on a scale of 1-10 ('1' is the lowest
risk and '10' is the highest). Although we did not change our industry risk
score for banking in France, we think industry risk could rise in the near
term because competition in the domestic market could intensify and funding
conditions could remain volatile (see "Various Rating Actions Taken On French
Banks Due To Rising Economic Risks," published Oct. 25, 2012). A revision of
the industry risk score of France to '3' from '2' would push CFCAL-Banque's
anchor down to 'bbb+' from 'a-'.
We consider CFCAL's business position to be "weak" because it operates only in
France and its generation of operating revenue from a single niche business:
multipurpose mortgage lending--essentially restructured loans to individuals.
With about EUR1.0 billion on its loan book, CFCAL's market share in French
retail banking is marginal. We expect that CFCAL's cooperation with its
parent, Credit Mutuel Arkea (Group Arkea; A+/Negative/A-1), will generate
additional--albeit moderate--additional business volumes starting in 2012, but
likely not to an extent that would positively affect our assessment of CFCAL's
overall business position in the next 18-24 months. We believe that CFCAL's
corporate strategy is coherent and predictable over time, and focused on
strengthening and expanding its historical core business. Management's risk
appetite is low, in our opinion. Because of its small size, however, CFCAL is,
in our view, exposed to a key-man risk, stemming from its concentration of
business expertise among a reduced number of staff.
We assess CFCAL's capital and earnings as "very strong." This factors in
CFCAL's resilient earnings generation coupled with sustained and strong
capitalization. Our opinion is based primarily on our projected risk-adjusted
capital (RAC) ratio for CFCAL. Our revised economic risk score for France has
led us to lower the projected RAC ratio before adjustment for diversification
to about 21% by year-end 2014, which remains very strong (see "Bank Capital
Methodology And Assumptions," published Dec. 6, 2010). CFCAL's earnings are of
good quality, in our view. We believe that CFCAL has strong earnings capacity,
supported by low volatility in revenues and high operational efficiency.
Our revised economic score on France does not alter our view of CFCAL's risk
position as "moderate." CFCAL has a customer focus on a somewhat
riskier-than-average clientele base and structural vulnerability to property
assets given its mortgage lending activity. We believe that CFCAL's strong
expertise and prudent coverage will limit the potential for rising credit
risk. We expect credit risk charges to deteriorate somewhat from historically
low levels. Our ratings still factor in cost of risk in a range of 30-55 basis
points (bps) in the coming 18-24 months, compared with 25 bps in 2011.
We consider CFCAL's funding to be "below average" and its liquidity position
"adequate." Its full reliance on wholesale funding and low diversification
primarily explain a lower-than-industry norm funding assessment. Through its
100%-owned subsidiary, Credit Foncier et Communal d'Alsace et de Lorraine -
Societe de Credit Foncier (CFCAL-SCF; not rated), CFCAL can issue French
covered bonds ("obligations foncieres") and other
privileged bonds. However, CFCAL's small size prevents CFCAL-SCF from
achieving critical mass and limits its market access. Consequently, we view
the support of Group Arkea as key to hedge CFCAL's liquidity risk.
The long-term rating on the bank stands three notches above its SACP to
reflect the likelihood of extraordinary support from parent Group Arkea,
according to our group methodology for rating banks. We view CFCAL-Banque as a
subsidiary of strategic importance for Group Arkea.
Outlook
Our negative outlook on CFCAL-Banque factors in the possibility of an increase
in France's banking industry risks. While the anchor for banks operating in
the country remains at 'a-', if we revise our assessment of industry risk for
France to '3' from '2', we would revise the anchor to 'bbb+'. This would
result in a downward revision of CFCAL-Banque's SACP to 'bbb-' from 'bbb'
currently.
The outlook on our ratings on CFCAL's parent, Group Arkea, is also negative.
If our ratings on CFCAL-Banque were not themselves vulnerable to a revision of
the anchor, they would be subject to the negative outlook on Group Arkea. This
is because our criteria do not allow a subsidiary of strategic importance to
be rated at the same level as its parent, and because CFCAL already stands one
notch below Group Arkea.
We expect that CFCAL will remain a strategic subsidiary of Arkea. This implies
sustainable liquidity support from Arkea to CFCAL, as well as continuity in
CFCAL's business and strategy and additional--albeit modest--loan production
stemming from Arkea's network. A revision of our assessment of CFCAL's status
within Arkea to a less strategic position would also lead to a downgrade of
CFCAL-Banque, but it is not our expectation at this stage.
An upgrade of CFCAL-Banque appears unlikely at this stage.
Ratings Score Snapshot
Issuer Credit Rating A/Negative/A-1
SACP bbb
Anchor a-
Business Position Weak (-2)
Capital and Earnings Very strong (2)
Risk Position Moderate (-1)
Funding and Liquidity Below average and adequate (-1)
Support +3
GRE Support 0
Group Support +3
Sovereign Support 0
Additional Factors 0
Ratings List
Ratings Affirmed
To From
Credit Foncier et Communal d'Alsace et de Lorraine-Banque
Issuer Credit Rating A/Negative/A-1 A/Stable/A-1
Senior Unsecured A A
