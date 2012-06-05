June 5 - Please join Standard & Poor's Ratings Services on Tuesday, June, 5,
2012, at 3:00 p.m. Eastern Time for an interactive, live video Webcast and Q&A
on major trends in power project finance.
Topics include:
-- What do record low natural gas prices mean for the financial health of
power projects?
-- Fizzling out or ramping up: what are the prospects for renewables in
the U.S.?
-- Lending trends in the project finance market: will Basel III and other
banking regulations lead to more rating requests for projects?
-- Solar securitization--what problem does it solve?
Standard & Poor's speakers will include:
-- Anne Selting--Director, Analytical Manager, Infrastructure &
Renewables Team, Utilities & Infrastructure Practice
-- Grace Drinker-- Associate Director, Infrastructure & Renewables Team,
Utilities & Infrastructure Practice
-- Trevor D'Olier-Lees--Associate Director, Infrastructure & Renewables
Team, Utilities & Infrastructure Practice
-- Aneesh Prabhu-Director, Midstream Energy & Merchant Power, Utilities &
Infrastructure Practice
To register for the Webcast, see the below URL. Registration is
complimentary.
here
jsp&eventid=465635&sessionid=1&key=82947A309F003C7033DAEEE97A66296B&sourcepage=
register
Standard & Poor's, a part of The McGraw-Hill Companies (NYSE:MHP), is the
world's foremost provider of credit ratings. With offices in 23 countries,
Standard & Poor's is an important part of the world's financial infrastructure
and has played a leading role for 150 years in providing investors with
information and independent benchmarks for their investment and financial
decisions.