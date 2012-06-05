June 5 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Mercedes Benz South Africa (Pty) Ltd's
(MBSA) ZAR18 billion domestic medium-term note (DMTN) programme at national
long-term 'AA(zaf)' and national short-term 'F1+(zaf)'.
MBSA's issue ratings continue to reflect the irrevocable and unconditional
guarantees provided by its German parent company, Daimler AG ('A-'/Outlook
Stable). The issue ratings also incorporate the strong strategic, legal and
operational ties between the South African company and Daimler AG.
The ZAR18 billion DMTN programme comprises both short-term and long-term capital
market instruments, and includes a variety of fixed, floating, mixed, and zero
coupon, as well as index-linked and other notes.
MBSA is wholly owned by Daimler AG. The company's manufacturing plant
is based in East London (South Africa) and manufactures Mercedes-Benz C-Class
cars for the local and export markets. It holds the franchise for the
importation, assembly and distribution of Mercedes-Benz and Smart product ranges
in South Africa, as well as Freightliner, Fuso and Western Star commercial
vehicles.
