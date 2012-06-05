June 5 - The burgeoning development of shale gas plays across the U.S. has
changed the playing field for long-haul pipelines, according to a report
published today by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services titled "The Shale Gas Boom
Is Shaping U.S. Gas Pipelines' New Reality."
The booming Marcellus Shale region in New York and Pennsylvania, for instance,
has diminished the need to move natural gas along traditional routes, such as
to the East from the Rocky Mountain region. As a result, large stretches of
pipelines are now underutilized. Why get your gas all the way from the West
when new sources are opening up right next door?
Key trends for the pipeline industry today include:
-- The industry is entering a new world of super-low natural gas prices
and a shale gas glut.
-- New shale gas production in the east has diminished the need to move
natural gas along traditional west-to-east routes, leaving large stretches of
pipelines underutilized.
-- Companies are trying various methods to adapt from a model in which
long-haul pipelines capitalized on price spreads between producing areas and
consuming regions, to one to one in which pipelines' greatest value is in
clearing bottlenecks and providing end-users a reliable gas supply, even when
demand is high.
-- Despite the industry's hiccups, we think its creditworthiness should
remain largely stable.
"We continue to view the pipeline sector's creditworthiness as broadly stable
and expect only a modest number of downgrades over the next two years.
However, the shifts in the industry may hit some companies harder than
others," said Standard & Poor's credit analyst Nora Pickens.
The industry is trying to regain some of the balance it has lost since the
shale gas revolution began--and in this new era, adapting to new realities
will be critical for all.
