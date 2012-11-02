Overview
-- Ingosstrakh has acquired 50%, plus one voting share, of Bank
Soyuz
from Russia's Deposit Insurance Agency and now owns 100% of Bank Soyuz.
-- The terms of the transaction are not materially different from those
under our previous base-case scenario.
-- Consequently we are affirming our 'BBB-' and 'ruAA+' ratings on
Ingosstrakh.
-- The stable outlook reflects our belief that Ingosstrakh will at least
maintain its competitive position, supported by its strong management, while
preserving an adequate operating performance and marginal risk-based
capitalization.
Rating Action
On Nov. 2, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its 'BBB-'
long-term counterparty credit and financial strength ratings and 'ruAA+'
Russia national scale ratings on Russia-based Ingosstrakh Insurance Co. The
outlook is stable.
Rationale
The affirmation follows Ingosstrakh's acquisition of 50% plus one share of
Bank Soyuz from the Russian Deposit Insurance Agency (DIA). The transaction
cost Russian ruble (RUB) 2,815 billion (about $90 million).
We currently regard Ingosstrakh's investment in Bank Soyuz as an investment in
a subsidiary and therefore deduct this investment from our calculation of the
company's total adjusted capital. This is because we no longer believe this
capital to be available to support the insurance operations, and we will
continue using this approach for our analyses. Despite the transaction, which
increases capital charges, we expect that Ingosstrakh's risk-based capital
adequacy will remain at least marginal, factoring in our anticipation of full
profit retention for 2012.
Additionally, we classify Bank Soyuz as a nonstrategic subsidiary of
Ingosstrakh as our criteria define this term. This is because the degree of
integration and business cooperation between the two entities has so far been
limited. However, we believe that Ingosstrakh could still provide additional
support to Bank Soyuz or negotiate such support.
We note that Bank Soyuz:
-- Represents about 30% of Ingosstrakh's capital,
-- Operates in geographic regions that are integral to the overall group
strategy,
-- Has benefited from the group in the past, and
-- Is unlikely to be sold over the next 18 to 24 months.
The ratings on Ingosstrakh continue to reflect our view of the company's good
competitive position in the Russian Federation (Russia; foreign currency
BBB/Stable/A-2; local currency BBB+/Stable/A-2; Russia national scale
'ruAAA'), its management team's positive track record, and Ingosstrakh's
adequate operating performance and generally adequate capitalization,
supported by appropriate reserving and reinsurance protection.
These strengths are offset by still-high industry and country risks, the
marginal quality of Ingosstrakh's investments, and its marginal financial
flexibility.
Outlook
The stable outlook reflects our belief that Ingosstrakh will at least maintain
its competitive position, supported by its strong management, while preserving
an adequate operating performance and marginal risk-based capitalization.
We would consider lowering the ratings if we believed Ingosstrakh's
capitalization would fall below the level we regard as commensurate with the
rating, for example, if the company made further significant investments in
Bank Soyuz that are not covered by additional retained earnings.
A negative rating action could also result if we observed a significant
deterioration in the average quality of Ingosstrakh's investment portfolio or
significant weakening of its underlying operating results.
We could take a positive rating action if Ingosstrakh significantly
strengthened its competitive position and achieved at least strong risk-based
capital adequacy, under our criteria, and a good-quality investment portfolio.
Related Criteria And Research
-- Refined Methodology And Assumptions For Analyzing Insurer Capital
Adequacy Using The Risk-Based Insurance Capital Model, June 7, 2010
-- Group Methodology, April 22, 2009
Ratings List
Ratings Affirmed
Ingosstrakh Insurance Co.
Counterparty Credit Rating BBB-/Stable/--
Russia National Scale ruAA+/--/--
Financial Strength Rating BBB-/Stable/--
Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left
column.