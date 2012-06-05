June 5 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Navy Mutual Aid Association's (NMAA) Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) rating at 'A+'. The Rating Outlook is Stable. NMAA's IFS rating reflects the association's strong capital levels, high quality, liquid investment portfolio, and conservative financial profile with predictable cash flows. Product liabilities are composed of predominantly term and universal life insurance products and no variable annuity products or guarantees. Financial flexibility is considered adequate in respect to NMAA's unique business profile and product portfolio. Fitch views NMAA's excellent persistency and consistently low expense ratios as additional strengths. Fitch believes that NMAA's mortality experience is within expectations. NMAA's investment portfolio is composed of 31% U.S. government-guaranteed or government-sponsored enterprise debt. Exposure to structured securities is very low at less than 2% of investments and consists of agency backed residential mortgage backed securities. In 2011 NMAA reduced its exposure to equities by more than half its previous levels, decreasing volatility to capital. Proceeds from equity sales were moved to cash and equivalents pending further reinvestment. Portfolio yields have consistently exceeded 6% although yield on new money investment is down as they are across the life insurance industry. NMAA recognized sizable realized gains in the process of reducing equity exposure in 2011. Gross realized credit losses compare favorably to those of the life industry over the 2008-2011 period. Rating concerns include NMAA's limited access to capital markets, and the long-term challenge of membership growth. The Stable Outlook is driven by Fitch's expectations for strong capital, consistent operating earnings driven by low cost operations, strong levels of investment income, and moderate top line growth. NMAA's total adjusted capital grew 2% in 2011 to $221 million. The association reported a risk based capital ratio of 399% at yearend 2011. Net operating income declined to $3.8 million in 2011 from $7 million in 2010 and $20 million in 2009 as NMAA posted increased death benefit payments and an increase in policyholder reserves. NMAA has a strong niche position as a low cost provider of insurance protection products to the United States sea services and their families. NMAA serves active, reserve and retired members of the U.S. Navy, U.S. Marine Corps, U.S. Coast Guard, U.S. Public Health Service, National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration and had total assets of approximately $2.7 billion at year-end 2011. The association is located in Arlington, VA and currently had approximately 112,600 members and approximately $23 billion of insurance in force at the end of 2011. NMAA's ratings are based in part its unique profile as a modest scale, nonprofit institution serving a narrow customer base. Fitch believes that the association's strategy to provide high-value products to its customers and maintain prudent levels of reserves and capital, rather than generating stronger earnings and higher reserving and capital levels, limits the upside range of its IFS rating. Barring any change in these qualities, Fitch views Navy Mutual at the upper end of that range. Key ratings drivers that could result in a downgrade include: --A decline in estimated risk based capital to below 300% company action level; --A significant change in war risk exposure and experience; --An unfavorable change in tax/regulatory status. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: --'Insurance Rating Methodology' (Sept. 22, 2011). Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Insurance Rating Methodology