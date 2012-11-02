Overview
-- Russian insurer Ingosstrakh has acquired the remaining shares in Bank
Soyuz from the Russian Deposit Insurance Agency (DIA), becoming the bank's
full owner. We consider the bank to be a nonstrategic subsidiary of
Ingosstrakh as our criteria define this term.
-- We are affirming our 'B/C' global credit ratings and 'ruA-' national
scale ratings on Bank Soyuz.
-- The rating includes one notch of uplift for the likelihood of support
for the bank from Ingosstrakh in case of need.
-- The stable outlook reflects our view that the DIA will continue its
funding support for Bank Soyuz, although Ingosstrakh has not yet articulated
its strategy for the bank.
Rating Action
On Nov. 2, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its 'B' long-term
and 'C' short-term counterparty credit ratings and 'ruA-' Russia national
scale rating on Bank Soyuz. The outlook is stable.
Rationale
The rating affirmation follows the announcement of Russia-based Ingosstrakh
Insurance Co. (BBB-/Stable/--) on Oct. 24, that it had acquired 50% plus one
voting share of Bank Soyuz from the Russian Deposit Insurance Agency (DIA),
gaining full control of the bank. The deal cost Ingosstrakh Russian ruble
(RUB) 2,815 billion (about $90 million).
Standard & Poor's bases its ratings on Bank Soyuz on the bank's 'bb' anchor,
"moderate" business position, "weak" capital and earnings, "weak" risk
position, "average" funding, and "adequate" liquidity, as our criteria define
these terms. The long-term global credit rating on Bank Soyuz is one notch
higher than the stand-alone credit profile (SACP), reflecting our view of the
potential for extraordinary support for the bank from Ingosstrakh. We believe
that Ingosstrakh is capable of providing additional support to Bank Soyuz if
needed.
We classify Bank Soyuz as a nonstrategic subsidiary of Ingosstrakh as our
criteria define this term, mainly because the degree of integration and
business cooperation between the two entities has so far been limited.
Nevertheless, we note that Bank Soyuz:
-- Represents about 30% of Ingosstrakh's capital,
-- Operates in geographic regions that are integral to the overall group
strategy,
-- Has benefited from the group in the past, and
-- Is unlikely to be sold over the next 18 to 24 months.
We therefore still believe, in accordance with our criteria, that Ingosstrakh
would likely support Bank Soyuz, essentially to protect its investment. We
have added one notch of uplift to the SACP of 'b-' to reflect this potential
extraordinary support. This replaces the notch of uplift previously
incorporated into the rating that reflected Bank Soyuz's financial recovery
status under the administration of the DIA. However, we still believe that
oversight from the DIA will continue, considering the significant amount of
funding from the DIA, representing more than 30% of the bank's liabilities as
of Sept. 30, 2012.
Bank Soyuz is a small-to-midsize Russian bank whose assets totaled RUB71.6
billion (about $2.5 billion) on Sept. 30, 2012.
Ingosstrakh, Bank Soyuz's new owner, reported gross premiums written of
RUB57.6 billion (about $1.9 billion) for 2011 and is the third largest
non-life insurer in Russia. Its two main shareholders are Russian
industrialist Oleg Deripaska, who controls 60% of Ingosstrakh directly and
through his holding company Basic Element, and minority shareholder PPF Beta
Ltd. (38.5%), which is owned by PPF Investments and Italy-based Assicurazioni
Generali SpA (A/Watch Neg/--).
Outlook
The stable outlook reflects our view that the DIA will continue its funding
support for Bank Soyuz, although Ingosstrakh has not yet articulated its
strategy for the bank.
Although the bank's strategic repositioning is still uncertain, we believe the
risks are mitigated by what we consider to be Ingosstrakh's marginally
positive management and corporate strategy and the DIA's likely continued
oversight of the bank. We believe the bank's capitalization could weaken in
the event of significant asset growth, but we anticipate the risk-adjusted
capital (RAC) ratio before adjustments for diversification remaining higher
than 4% over the next two years. In our view, Bank Soyuz should be able to
accumulate sufficient resources to repay its loans from the DIA in the future.
We could downgrade Bank Soyuz if Ingosstrakh showed a lower commitment to the
bank than we currently anticipate, leading us to reevaluate our view on the
likelihood of group support. A negative rating action could also occur if
growth of the bank's risk assets greatly outpaced internal capital generation
and the RAC ratio consequently fell to lower than 3%, or if liquidity came
under pressure.
We could raise the ratings if Bank Soyuz managed to improve its asset quality
to that of peers or demonstrated the capacity to build up its capitalization,
with the RAC ratio sustainably exceeding 5%.
Ratings Score Snapshot
Issuer Credit Rating B/Stable/C
SACP b-
Anchor bb
Business Position Moderate (-1)
Capital and Earnings Weak (-1)
Risk Position Weak (-2)
Funding and Liquidity Average
and Adequate (0)
Support +1
GRE Support 0
Group Support +1
Sovereign Support 0
Additional Factors 0
Related Criteria And Research
All articles listed below are available on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit
Portal, unless otherwise stated.
-- Russian Insurer Ingosstrakh 'BBB-/ruAA+' Ratings Affirmed On
Acquisition Of Bank Soyuz; Outlook Stable, Nov. 2, 2012
-- Banks: Rating Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 9, 2011
-- Banking Industry Country Risk Assessment Methodology And Assumptions,
Nov. 9, 2011
-- Bank Capital Methodology And Assumptions, Dec. 6, 2010
--
"here
5612636&rev_id=3&sid=1027262&sind=A&", Sept. 14, 2009
-- Group Methodology, April 22, 2009
Ratings List
Ratings Affirmed
Bank Soyuz
Counterparty Credit Rating B/Stable/C
Russia National Scale ruA-/--/--
Certificate Of Deposit B/C
Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left
column.