June 5 - Overview -- U.S. diversified telecommunications carrier Alaska Communications Systems Group (ACS) announced a definitive agreement with GCI Inc. to enter into a wireless joint venture called The Alaska Wireless Network LLC. -- ACS, which will own one-third of the joint venture, will receive $100 million from GCI and contractual distributions from the joint venture for its first four years, which provides greater stability of cash flows to assist ACS in its goal of de-leveraging its balance sheet. -- We are affirming the ratings, including the 'B+' corporate credit rating, on ACS. -- The negative outlook reflects our expectation that business pressures could meaningfully affect ACS' financial performance over the next year. Rating Action On June 5, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its ratings, including the 'B+' corporate credit rating, on Anchorage-based diversified telecommunications carrier Alaska Communications Systems Group Inc. (ACS). The outlook is negative. The affirmation follows ACS' announcement today of a definitive agreement with GCI Inc. (BB-/Stable/--) to form The Alaskan Wireless Network LLC, a joint venture that will hold and operate both companies' wireless networks and spectrum. The joint venture will be one-third owned by ACS and two-thirds by GCI, the managing partner. ACS will receive an upfront cash payment of $100 million from GCI and up to $190 million (subject to subscriber targets) in priority cash distributions from the joint venture for the first four years of its operations. In conjunction with this transaction, ACS will pursue an amendment from its lenders to replace certain collateral and amend certain provisions of its credit agreement. The proposed joint venture is subject to approvals from various stakeholders, including regulators, lenders, and union employees, and the companies expect to complete the transaction by the second quarter of 2013. Our ratings assume the companies complete the transaction without substantial changes to the terms and timeline announced today. Rationale We are affirming the ratings given the stability we believe this transaction brings to ACS' future cash flows and our expectation that ACS will be able to reduce leverage with initial cash proceeds from GCI and future cash distributions from the joint venture. In our view, these positives will help ACS better withstand Verizon's impending entry into the Alaskan market, which we believe will lead to lower roaming revenue, increased pricing pressure, and subscriber losses. In addition to the $100 million from GCI, we expect ACS to receive no less than $168 million over four years ($190 million less the maximum amount of distribution reductions for misses in subscriber targets), given our view that the joint venture will generate free operating cash flow (FOCF) materially above the level of required priority distributions to ACS, resulting in sufficient cushion should wireless business conditions deteriorate further. In addition to competitive pressures, these distributions also help insulate ACS from the substantial declines we expect to occur in USF (Universal Service Fund) revenues over the next few years. The negative outlook reflects the substantial business pressures facing ACS, including competitive disadvantages in its wireline and wireless businesses, such as a smaller market position, meaningful customer attrition, and a historically limited product selection. To counteract these pressures, in addition to the proposed joint venture, ACS has launched the iPhone, will be deploying fourth-generation (4G) services based on the Long-Term Evolution (LTE) standard, and is beginning a push to increase wireline market share, particularly through growth in data services to consumers and small-to-midsized businesses. Execution risks remain high, in our view, and we will monitor ACS' progress on the proposed joint venture and its various other strategic initiatives to ascertain the company's ability to reduce debt ahead of its 2015 and 2016 debt maturities and the end of the priority distribution period in 2017 (when distributions from the joint venture become variable and ACS receives an approximately 31% share of cash distributions, based on its one-third ownership stake less a management fee to GCI). The ratings on ACS reflect significant competitive pressure in its core wireline and wireless businesses, expected revenue losses due to reductions in regulatory support and roaming revenues, market concentration, high leverage, and currently "less than adequate" liquidity (under our criteria). Tempering factors include the company's position as the largest incumbent local exchange carrier (ILEC) in Alaska, potential growth in business services, and currently healthy profitability measures in the wireless segment. Ratings are also supported by the proposed wireless joint venture with GCI, which we expect to provide a steady cash flow stream through 2016. We characterize the business risk profile as "weak" and the financial risk profile as "aggressive." Our business assessment incorporates ACS' ILEC business, which has experienced ongoing access-line losses. These trends are primarily the result of market share losses to cable operator GCI, which is bundling telephony with high-speed data (HSD) and video services, as well as wireless substitution. Retail line losses were around 5.5% in the first quarter of 2012, year over year, in line with its peer group of rural local exchange carriers (RLECs). While line-loss trends have shown modest improvement over the past few years, they remain a constraint on the business risk profile. Furthermore, in 2011, ACS received about $21 million in high-margin, wireline high-cost support revenues, which we expect to decline by half over the next five years. To counter revenue pressures, the company plans to improve penetration in its business segment Wireless industry fundamentals are becoming increasingly difficult in Alaska. Competitive pressures from AT&T Mobility and GCI have resulted in high subscriber losses that have recently moderated. Still, we expect Verizon's entry into the Alaskan market around the start of 2013 to eventually result in lost roaming revenue for ACS, customer defections, and pricing pressure. Roaming revenues for 2011 totaled $39 million, of which approximately 90% came from Verizon. While ACS' recent introduction of the iPhone could help stem subscriber losses, iPhone subsidies should materially compress EBITDA margins starting in the second quarter. Margins in the December 2011 quarter were 43%, above the industry average due to high-margin roaming and competitive eligible telecommunications carrier (CETC) revenue. With or without the joint venture, ACS plans to deploy 4G wireless in 2013, which could also improve customer retention and bolster average revenue per user in the near term. Most importantly, the proposed joint venture with GCI should help offset these pressures while providing a reliable cash flow stream for the company. ACS has an aggressive financial profile, with high leverage of about 5.2x and shareholder-friendly financial policies. Our leverage calculation includes our adjustments for operating lease payments and unfunded pensions and postretirement obligations, and is not how the company calculates leverage for covenant purposes. ACS' consolidated adjusted EBITDA margin for the last 12 months ended March 31, 2012, declined to 35.6% from 38.7% in the year-ago period because of lower margins in the wireline segment offset by margin gains in wireless. While margins are solid, they are still weaker than those of other RLECs given the below-industry-average margins of the wireline business. Moreover, we expect profitability measures to deteriorate in the near term from subsidizing iPhone sales and in the longer term from declines in roaming revenue and USF revenue support. The latter includes wireless and wireline regulatory subsidies, which totaled $48 million in 2011. Liquidity Liquidity is less than adequate, given that EBITDA cushion under the total leverage covenant is about 13.5%, below the 15% we consider appropriate for a characterization of "adequate." We expect covenant cushion to decline in the second quarter of 2012 as the company's iPhone launch pressures margins in the near term, although we do not expect a covenant breach in the next year. Pro forma for the proposed transaction, we would consider ACS' liquidity as adequate. Under the proposed transaction, we are assuming material covenant relief for at least two years. Our assessment of ACS' pro forma liquidity also incorporates the following assumptions and expectations: -- Sources of liquidity are expected to exceed uses by over 1.4x for the next two years. -- Sources include $42 million of cash, an undrawn $30 million revolving credit facility, $100 million from GCI when the joint venture closes, and distributions from the joint venture of $50 million in the first two years and $45 million in the next two years. These funds could be reduced if ACS does not meet certain targets; however, we project minimal penalties through 2015, which are subject to a cap of about $22 million. -- Uses include debt reductions, expected capital expenditures of around $60 million in 2012, dividends of about $10 million, and transaction-related expenses. -- Net sources would remain positive, even if EBITDA declines 20%. -- The next meaningful debt maturity is the revolving credit facility due in October 2015. -- Because the company has a stable cash flow stream from the wireless joint venture, we believe it could absorb low-probability shocks. Outlook The outlook is negative and reflects our expectation that competitive pressures and regulatory changes could meaningfully affect ACS' financial performance over the next few years. If the ACS' strategic initiatives are effective and the company's longer term prospects are clarified over the next year, we could revise the outlook to stable. This would include the implementation of the joint venture as proposed, revenue stability in the wireline segment, and an expectation of improving FOCF such that the company can sustainably reduce debt. On the other hand, we could lower the ratings if business pressures diminish ACS' FOCF prospects and its ability to reduce leverage despite the entry into the joint venture. This could occur from poor performance, leading wireline EBITDA margins to decline from 29% (for fiscal 2011) to the lower-20% area with no prospects for improvement. We could also downgrade the company if it cannot consummate the proposed transaction and receive stakeholder approvals under terms that are supportive of credit quality. Alaska Communications Systems Group Inc.
Alaska Communications Systems Holdings Inc.
Corporate Credit Rating B+/Negative/--
Alaska Communications Systems Holdings Inc.
Senior Secured BB-
Recovery Rating 2