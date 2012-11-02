Nov 2 - Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Gosforth Funding 2012-2 PlcNov 2 - Fitch Ratings has assigned Gosforth Funding 2012-2 plc's RMBS notes
expected ratings, as follows:
Class A1a floating-rate notes (Amount TBD): 'AAAsf(EXP)', Stable Outlook
Class A1b floating-rate notes (Amount TBD): 'AAAsf(EXP)', Stable Outlook
Class A2 floating-rate notes (Amount TBD): 'AAAsf(EXP)', Stable Outlook
Class M floating-rate notes (Amount TBD): 'AAsf(EXP)', Stable Outlook
Class Z floating-rate notes (Amount TBD): Not rated
The final ratings are subject to the receipt of final documents conforming to
information already received.
The notes are the third Fitch-rated standalone pass-through UK RMBS issuance
under the Gosforth series. The notes are backed by mortgage loans originated in
the UK by Northern Rock (Asset Management) Plc (NRAM) and Virgin Money Plc
(Virgin Money; 'BBB+'/Stable/'F3').
The expected ratings are based on Fitch's assessment of the underlying
collateral, available credit enhancement (CE), NRAM and Virgin Money's
origination and underwriting procedures, Virgin Money's servicing capability and
the transaction's legal structure. CE for the class A notes will initially total
10%, which will be provided by the subordination of the class M notes (3%) and
the unrated Class Z notes (5%), as well as a fully funded reserve account of 2%.
A liquidity reserve fund equivalent to 1.75% of the notes' balance will also be
established at closing.
To analyse CE levels, Fitch evaluated the collateral using its default model,
details of which can be found in the reports referenced below.
Virgin Money provided Fitch with a loan-by-loan data template. While data
quality and availability was good, a small number of data fields were missing or
partially completed.
Virgin Money has been unable to confirm that all borrowers did not have prior
mortgage or rent arrears in the 12 months prior to loan origination. Fitch
considered the lending policy relevant to those loans and subsequently assumed a
proportion of the pool had prior mortgage arrears; conservatively applying a hit
to those loans.
Virgin Money confirmed that all loans had a physical valuation by a valuer at
origination. However, it was unable to confirm in all cases the latest valuation
type where the borrower has subsequently taken a further advance. Fitch
therefore assumed the most conservative outcome where the valuation method was
unidentifiable.
Virgin Money was unable to confirm information in respect of builder's deposits
at a loan level. Fitch therefore assumed builder's deposits were granted on
properties that were newly built at origination and applied an appropriate
haircut to the relevant valuation.
The agency modelled the transaction cash flows using default and loss severity
assumptions indicated by the default model under various default timings,
prepayment speeds, and interest rates scenarios. The cash flow tests showed that
each class of notes could withstand loan losses at a level corresponding to the
related stress scenario without incurring any principal loss or interest
shortfall and can retire principal by legal final maturity.
Details of the model-implied ratings sensitivity to changes in underlying
defaults and loss severity will be included in the presale report, which will
shortly be available at www.fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. The ratings above
were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been
compensated for the provision of the ratings.
The source of information identified for this rating action was informed by
information from Virgin Money and the issuer's legal advisors Clifford Chance
LLP
Applicable criteria, 'Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance
Transactions', dated 30 May 2012, 'EMEA Residential Mortgage Loss Criteria'
dated 7 June 2012, 'EMEA Criteria Addendum - United Kingdom - Mortgage Loss and
Cash Flow Assumptions', dated 9 August 2012, 'EMEA RMBS Cash Flow Analysis
Criteria', dated 7 June 2012 and 'Global Structured Finance Rating Criteria',
dated 6 June 2012 are available at www.fitchratings.com.
