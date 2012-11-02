OVERVIEW -- We consider there to be a direct ratings link between the ratings on various tranches in Empresas Banesto 1, Empresas Banesto 2, Santander Empresas 4, Santander Hipotecario 3, and Santander Hipotecario 6--and the ratings on Banco Santander and Banco Espanol de Credito, as counterparties in these transactions. -- This ratings link exists because the issuers of these transactions have not taken any remedy actions since the previous downgrades of Banco Santander and Banco Espanol de Credito on April 30, 2012. -- On Oct. 15, 2012, we lowered to 'BBB/Negative/A-2' our ratings on Banco Santander and Banco Espanol de Credito, following our Oct. 10, 2012 downgrade of Spain. -- Consequently, we have today lowered our ratings on 11 classes of notes in these transactions to the same rating levels as the ratings on the counterparties. MADRID (Standard & Poor's) Nov. 2, 2012--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today lowered its credit ratings on 11 classes of notes in five Spanish transactions. Specifically, we have lowered to 'BBB (sf)' our ratings on: -- Two tranches in Empresas Banesto 1, Fondo de Titulizacion de Activos; -- Two tranches in Empresas Banesto 2, Fondo de Titulizacion de Activos; -- Four tranches in Fondo de Titulizacion de Activos Santander Empresas 4; -- Three tranches in Fondo de Titulizacion de Activos Santander Hipotecario 3; and -- Three tranches in Fondo de Titulizacion de Activos Santander Hipotecario 6 (see list below). Today's rating actions follow our lowering of our long-term ratings on Banco Santander S.A. (BBB/Negative/A-2) and Banco Espanol de Credito S.A. (BBB/Negative/A-2) on Oct. 15, 2012, following our downgrade of the Kingdom of Spain on Oct. 10, 2012 (see "Various Rating Actions On Spanish Financial Institutions Following Sovereign Downgrade," and "Spain Ratings Lowered To 'BBB-/A-3' On Mounting Economic And Political Risks; Outlook Negative). Banco Santander and Banco Espanol de Credito are counterparties for the five transactions that we are taking rating actions in today. Therefore, following the downgrades of these financial institutions, we have applied our 2012 counterparty criteria to assess counterparty risk in the transactions (see "Counterparty Risk Framework Methodology And Assumptions," published on May 31, 2012). The transaction documents for these transactions stipulate that remedy actions need to be taken if the long- and short-term ratings on the guaranteed investment contract (GIC) provider and the swap counterparty are lowered below 'A/A-1'. As no remedy actions have been taken in all five transactions since the previous April 30, 2012 downgrades of Banco Santander and Banco Espanol de Credito, our 2012 counterparty criteria link the ratings on the tranches in the transactions to the issuer credit ratings on the counterparties. Therefore, we have today lowered to 'BBB (sf)' our ratings on the class A2 and B notes in Empresas Banesto 1 and the class A and B notes in Empresas Banesto 2. Banco Espanol de Credito acts as guaranteed investment contract (GIC) provider and swap counterparty in these transactions. At the same time, we have lowered to 'BBB (sf)' our ratings on the class A1, A2, A3, and B notes in Santander Empresas 4 and the class A1, A2, and A3 notes in Santander Hipotecario 3. We have also lowered to 'BBB (sf)' our ratings on the class A, B, and C notes in Santander Hipotecario 6. Banco Santander acts as GIC provider and swap counterparty in these transactions. Empresas Banesto 1 and Empresas Banesto 2 securitize secured and unsecured loans granted to Spanish small and midsize enterprises (SMEs) in their normal course of business. These transactions closed in October 2007 and June 2008, respectively. Santander Empresas 4 was originated by Banco Santander and closed in November 2007. The portfolio comprises secured and unsecured loans granted to Spanish SMEs in their normal course of business. Santander Hipotecario 3 and Santander Hipotecario 6, which closed in April 2007 and May 2010 respectively, were originated by Banco Santander and securitize residential mortgage loans granted to individuals in Spain. If applicable, the Standard & Poor's 17g-7 Disclosure Reports included in this credit rating report are available at "RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH -- Various Rating Actions On Spanish Financial Institutions Following Sovereign Downgrade, Oct. 15, 2012 -- Spain Ratings Lowered To 'BBB-/A-3' On Mounting Economic And Political Risks; Outlook Negative, Oct. 10, 2012 -- Counterparty Risk Framework Methodology And Assumptions, May 31, 2012 -- Ratings Lowered On Class A, B, And C Notes In Spanish RMBS Transaction Santander Hipotecario 6, May 25, 2012 -- Ratings Lowered In Spanish SME Transactions Empresas Banesto 1 And Empresas Banesto 2 After Downgrade Of Counterparty, May 24, 2012 -- Ratings Lowered On Class A1, A2, A3, D, And E Notes In Spanish SME Transaction Santander Empresas 4, May 22, 2012 -- Negative Rating Actions On 16 Spanish Banks Following Sovereign Downgrade, April 30, 2012 -- European Structured Finance Scenario And Sensitivity Analysis: The Effects Of The Top Five Macroeconomic Factors, March 14, 2012 -- Global Structured Finance Scenario And Sensitivity Analysis: The Effects Of The Top Five Macroeconomic Factors, Nov. 4, 2011 -- Nonsovereign Ratings That Exceed EMU Sovereign Ratings: Methodology And Assumptions, June 14, 2011 -- Principles Of Credit Ratings, Feb. 16, 2011 RATINGS LIST Class Rating To From Ratings Lowered Empresas Banesto 1 Fondo de Titulizacion de Activos EUR2 Billion Floating-Rate Notes A2 BBB (sf) A- (sf) B BBB (sf) A- (sf) Empresas Banesto 2 Fondo de Titulizacion de Activos EUR2 Billion Floating-Rate Notes A BBB (sf) A- (sf) B BBB (sf) A- (sf) Fondo de Titulizacion de Activos Santander Empresas 4 EUR3.586 Billion Floating-Rate Notes A1 BBB (sf) A- (sf) A2 BBB (sf) A- (sf) A3 BBB (sf) A- (sf) B BBB (sf) A- (sf) Fondo de Titulizacion de Activos Santander Hipotecario 3 EUR2.822 Billion Mortage-Backed Floating-Rate Notes And Overissuance Of Floating-Rate Notes A1 BBB (sf) BBB+ (sf) A2 BBB (sf) BBB+ (sf) A3 BBB (sf) BBB+ (sf) Fondo de Titulizacion de Activos Santander Hipotecario 6 EUR1.26 Billion Floating-Rate Notes A BBB (sf) A- (sf) B BBB (sf) A- (sf) C BBB (sf) A- (sf) S&P LOWERS RTGS ON 11 NOTES IN FIVE SPANISH SME DEALS