Overview
-- We are revising our outlook on the County of Essex to positive from
stable.
-- We are also affirming our 'AA-' long-term issuer credit rating on the
county.
-- In addition, we are assigning our 'AA-' senior unsecured debt rating
to the county.
-- The outlook revision reflects Standard & Poor's expectation that, in
the next two years, Essex's financial risk profile will remain healthy, with
very positive liquidity and strong operating performance and potentially
modest after-capital deficits.
-- In part, the rating reflects our view of the county's robust
liquidity, strong budgetary performance, and adequate budget flexibility.
Rating Action
On Nov. 1, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services revised its outlook on the
County of Essex, in the Province of Ontario (AA-/Negative/A-1+), to positive
from stable. At the same time, Standard & Poor's affirmed its 'AA-' long-term
issuer credit rating on the county. Standard & Poor's also assigned its 'AA-'
senior unsecured debt rating to Essex.
The outlook revision reflects our view of Essex's sustained very positive
liquidity and strong budgetary performance.
Rationale
The ratings on Essex reflect Standard & Poor's view of the county's robust
liquidity, strong budgetary performance, and adequate budget flexibility.
Offsetting these factors somewhat are our views of an economy with
limited-but-increasing diversification, and rising consolidated debt levels.
We believe Essex's robust liquidity bolsters its credit profile and has
resulted in it maintaining its net creditor status for many years. At fiscal
year-end 2011 (Dec. 31), free cash and liquid assets of almost C$70 million
represented about 64.2% of operating expenses and exceeded 25x debt service
(all figures Standard & Poor's-adjusted). We expect that liquidity levels will
remain very positive over the next two years.
We believe that Essex has a track record of strong operating performance and
after-capital performance. At year-end 2011, the county's operating surplus
was 13.3% of operating revenues and its balance after capital expenditures was
an 8.4% surplus. We believe that the operating surplus will remain near its
current level during our two-year outlook horizon. Essex's after capital
balance has been positive in all but one year in the past five. In 2011, its
capital expenditures (C$13.8 million) were about half of the amounts it
typically spent in each of the previous four years (the five-year average was
C$23.3 million). We believe the county's after-capital balance will return to
its trend level while remaining strong. This could result in a return to a
slightly negative balance during the next two years.
In our opinion, Essex has adequate budgetary flexibility, with 80% of
operating revenue coming from modifiable revenue sources. The county's
budgetary performance is average among its domestic peers, although the
expected decrease in grants from upper levels of governments from levels of
the past could moderately constrain its budgetary flexibility. A recent 2.26%
increase in the residential tax will offset Essex's budgetary pressures
somewhat, particularly for capital financing.
We believe the Essex's per capita GDP is below the provincial level of
C$47,770 due to some concentration in lower value-added employment as the
county's economy is fairly concentrated within the manufacturing and
agricultural sectors. This had a negative impact on Essex's economy during the
recession and also prompted it to explore means to diversify its economy.
Nevertheless, we are encouraged by the county's attempts at economic
diversification as well as the fall in the region's unemployment rate. We
expect the economy to increase during our two-year outlook horizon through
economic diversification and growing employment.
Essex's consolidated debt burden (which includes debt at the lower-tier level)
is forecast to increase in the next two years. We expect that stand-alone debt
will remain below 30% of operating revenue, which we consider to be moderate.
However, we believe that the consolidated debt burden will continue its rise,
remaining above 60%.
Outlook
The positive outlook reflects our expectation that, in the next two years, the
economy continues to expand and diversify and that Essex will continue to
produce stable operating results with operating balances greater than 5% of
operating revenues. Moreover, Standard & Poor's also expects no material
increase in the county's debt. A dramatic decrease in revenues or a major
economic deterioration could lead us to revise the outlook to stable.
Conversely, a continuation of the current financial and economic trends during
our outlook horizon could result in an upward ratings revision.
Rating List
Outlook Revised To Positive
To From
Essex (County of)
Issuer credit rating AA-/Positive/-- AA-/Stable/--
Rating Assigned
Senior unsecured debt AA-
