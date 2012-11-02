Nov 2 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it assigned its
'A' rating to Danbury, Conn.-based Praxair Inc.'s proposed senior
unsecured notes due 2017 and senior unsecured notes due 2042. Praxair will use
proceeds of the note offering to repay short-term debt and for general corporate
purposes. The existing ratings on Praxair, including the 'A' long-term corporate
credit rating and 'A-1' short-term rating, are unchanged. The outlook is stable.
The ratings on Praxair Inc., a leading industrial gas producer, reflect an
excellent business profile, the impressive resilience of cash flows and
operating margins, and credit metrics that are consistent with expectations at
the current ratings. These strengths, along with the substantial percentage of
revenues under long-term contracts, allow Praxair to pursue moderate-size
acquisitions and make share repurchases, while maintaining credit quality
measures. However, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services believes the capital
intensity of the business, numerous investment opportunities, and the
cyclicality of some key industrial end markets remain tempering factors.
Ratings List
Praxair Inc.
Corporate credit rating A/Stable/A-1
New Ratings
Senior unsecured notes due 2017 A
Senior unsecured notes due 2042 A