Overview -- U.S. energy-from-waste generator Covanta Holding Corp. (Covanta) is restructuring its debt profile by replacing project-level amortizing debt with bullet maturity debt at the holding company level. -- The senior unsecured revenue bonds would be structurally senior to the existing senior unsecured debt at the holding company because Covanta Energy Corp. (CEC) is guaranteeing the new bonds. -- We are assigning our 'BB-' rating to the $335 million senior unsecured revenue bonds, with a '3' recovery rating. -- We are also lowering our issue ratings on Covanta's existing unsecured notes to 'B' from 'B+', based on a revision of the recovery rating on this debt to '6' from '5'. -- We are affirming our 'BB-' corporate credit rating on Covanta and subsidiary CEC, as well as our 'BB+' ratings on CEC's existing credit facilities (the '1' recovery rating on the facilities is unchanged). Rating Action As previously announced, on Oct. 31, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services assigned its 'BB-' issue-level rating to energy-from-waste (EFW) generator Covanta Holding Corp.'s $335 million senior unsecured revenue bonds ($165 million issued by Niagara Area Development Corp. and $170 million issued by the Massachusetts Development Finance Agency). The recovery rating is '3', indicating our expectation that lenders would receive a meaningful (50%-70%) recovery of principal if a default occurs. The new debt has bullet maturities in 2024, 2027, and 2042. Covanta is the obligor and Covanta Energy Corp. (CEC) is the guarantor. At the same time, Standard & Poor's lowered its issue ratings on Covanta's existing unsecured notes to 'B' from 'B+', based on a revision of the recovery rating on this debt to '6' from '5'. The recovery rating of '6' indicates our expectation that lenders would receive a negligible recovery (0%-10%) recovery of principal under our default scenario. Standard & Poor's also affirmed its 'BB-' long-term corporate credit rating on Covanta and CEC. The outlook is stable. In addition, Standard & Poor's affirmed its 'BB+' rating on CEC's existing senior secured debt at 'BB+' with a recovery rating of '1', indicating our expectation that lenders would receive a very high (90%-100%) recovery. Rationale The ratings reflect what we view as an "aggressive" financial risk profile, with high debt balances, a capital-intensive business, and increased use of free cash flow to pay for dividends and share repurchases. We view Covanta's business risk profile as "satisfactory", reflecting steady cash distributions from operating assets that are mostly contracted with highly creditworthy municipal and county governments, good operations history, average boiler availability of about 90, and the waste business' generally favorable risk characteristics. Covanta owns and operates large EFW and renewable energy projects. It is the largest EFW operator in North America, with 40 EFW facilities with a concentration in the U.S. Northeast. It also has four facilities in China and Italy. Annually, the company processes about 20 million tons of waste (about 5% of all U.S. waste). It produces about 10 million megawatt-hours annually from more than 1,500 megawatts of capacity and recycles 430,000 tons of metal annually. Covanta mainly generates revenue from three sources: Fees charged for waste disposal or operating EFW projects (about 58% of total revenues in 2012 under our base case); selling electricity or steam (about 24%); selling recycled ferrous and nonferrous metals (about 4%). Other sources account for about 10%. About 75% of the waste and energy revenues are contracted in 2012. Historically, Covanta has benefited from a predictable cash flow supported by contracts. Absent recontracting, the amount of waste and energy volume currently under contract will fall to about 62% and 40% by 2016, respectively. The company has recontracted 20 out of 21 waste contracts. We think contract waste pricing will be relatively flat in 2012, with a recovery in pricing linked to our inflation assumptions of about 2%. The unprecedented reduction in electricity demand nationally in recent years and lower natural gas prices has hurt Covanta's energy business. Lower gas prices generally reduce energy prices. In the near to medium term, we think electricity demand and gas prices will remain soft. The Energy Information Administration (EIA) expects total consumption of electricity to fall 0.9% during 2012, then increase 1.3% in 2013. The EIA's demand growth expectation for 2012 is meaningfully lower from the 2.4% growth it expected a year ago. Following the recovery in prompt gas prices from the low levels of end of March 2012, we updated our gas price assumptions in late July (for more information, see "Standard & Poor's Raises Its U. S. Natural Gas Price Assumptions; Oil Price Assumptions Are Unchanged," published July 24, 2012, on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal). Specifically, we raised our Henry Hub gas price assumption to $2.50 from $2.00 per million Btu for 2012 and $3.00 from $2.75 per million Btu for 2013. Nevertheless, obstacles to a long-term pricing recovery remain. Continued high production and storage levels could put downward pressure on prices or limit further improvement. While the company looks to hedging opportunities to mitigate market exposure, hedging options further out are getting more expensive. Covanta has scaled back its EFW project development, mainly in the U.K. There is some organic growth pertaining to scrap metal opportunities that are relatively modest in terms of capital outlay. However, scrap metal prices are volatile and have experienced a decline in the past two quarters. Our base case assumes metal prices fall 20% in 2012 and 25% thereafter. We view the company's financial policy as aggressive based on increasing use of free cash flow to pay for dividends and share repurchases. In March 2012, it announced that it would double its dividend payout to about $80 million based on current shares. As of Sept. 30, Covanta returned $146 million to shareholders in the form of $61 million in dividends declared and $85 million in shares repurchased. It generated free cash flow after project debt payments of $173 million in this period. The company seeks to maintain its current level of dividend payout. While we believe Covanta's improved liquidity position would support this level, any further increase in dividend payouts, debt-funded shareholder dividends, or stock purchases could deteriorate the company's financial risk profile. Under Standard & Poor's base case scenario, we expect that funds from operations (FFO) will remain stable at above $335 million through 2016. We expect adjusted FFO to debt to average about 15.4% through 2016. We expect Covanta's near-term leverage, as measured by the adjusted debt to EBITDA ratio, to remain high at above 5.0x through 2013, which is weak for an aggressive financial risk profile. However, we expect the leverage to decline gradually to 4.9x in 2014 and 4.2x in 2016. Liquidity We classify Covanta's liquidity as "strong" (as our criteria define the term). We estimate liquidity for the next 12 months of more than $900 million, mainly consisting of FFO and availability under its credit facility. We estimate that the company will use about $160 million during the same period for capital spending and $84 million for shareholder returns. Relevant factors in our assessment of Covanta's liquidity profile include the following expectations: -- Sources of liquidity over the next 12 months will exceed uses by 2.5x or more. -- Sources of liquidity would exceed its uses even if EBITDA were to decline by 30%. -- We believe the company's relationship with banks is sound. As of Sept. 30, 2012, the company had $262 million of unrestricted cash. Although about $254 million held by Covanta's international and insurance subsidiaries would generally not be available for near-term liquidity for its domestic operations, the company has a healthy availability of $597 million under its revolving credit facility. Restricted cash as of Sept. 30 was $210 million. Covanta has scheduled debt maturities of about $49 million (including project debt) for the rest of 2012 and $59 million in 2013 under the company's expected new capital structure. In March 2012, the company recapitalized its credit lines by replacing the credit facility at CEC with a $300 million term loan due 2019 (replacing the $650 million term loan due 2014) and a $900 million revolver due 2017 (replacing the $320 million synthetic letter of credit due 2014 and $300 million revolver due 2013). In addition, Covanta issued $400 million of senior unsecured notes due 2022 in March and is proposing $335 million bullet maturity debt at the holding company level to replace $328 million of amortizing project-level debt. Repaying project-level debt would eliminate the restrictive covenants under the respective credit documents and would release existing restricted cash and increase future distributions from these projects to Covanta, improving the company's liquidity position. Recovery analysis Our default scenario contemplates a default in 2016 due to a decline in Covanta's EBITDA below its consolidated fixed charges. We believe a decline of this magnitude--about 35% below 2011 EBITDA levels--would likely require a combination of difficulty arising from higher-than-expected operating costs, low power prices and tip fees, inability to recontract existing business on acceptable terms, and poor operating performance from the domestic and international assets. We also expect that the company's recently increased dividend and ongoing share repurchases would reduce its liquidity and ability to manage the pressures that we contemplate in our scenario. We believe that if Covanta defaults, lenders would achieve the greatest recovery value if the company's operating subsidiaries continued to operate as going concerns. Our valuation assumptions result in a gross enterprise value of $1.57 billion and a net emergence value of about $1.46 billion after administrative expenses. After accounting for structurally senior project-level debt, which we expect would be fully covered in our default scenario, there is about $1.35 billion in additional value available to other creditors. This value is sufficient to produce recovery of 90%-100% for CEC's secured debt, consistent with a '1' recovery rating. This would leave about $428 million in remaining value available to other creditors. CEC will guarantee the proposed bonds, causing them to be structurally senior to the existing senior unsecured debt at Covanta. Although remaining value of $428 million is sufficient to produce an implied recovery of 120% for the proposed bonds, we generally cap the recovery ratings on unsecured debt from companies with corporate credit ratings of 'BB-' or higher at '3' to account for the risk that their recovery prospects are at greater risk of being impaired by the issuance of additional priority or pari passu debt before default. The recovery rating of '3' indicates our expectation that lenders would receive a meaningful (50%-70%) recovery of principal if a default occurs. This would leave about $84 million for other senior unsecured creditors at Covanta, resulting in a negligible recovery (0%-10%), consistent with a '6' recovery rating. Outlook The stable outlook reflects Standard & Poor's expectation of predictability and stability of cash flows from existing waste and power contracts combined with reduced new project development, and continued deleveraging of existing project debt. Under our base case, we expect that adjusted FFO-to-debt will likely average about 15.4% through 2016 and the adjusted debt to EBITDA ratio, which is weak for aggressive financial risk profile, to improve gradually to 4.9x in 2014 and 4.2x in 2016. However, if the company fails to meet our base case forecasts,, which could result from operating problems, a weaker merchant environment, fluctuations in metal prices, a general economic downturn, and the expected debt to EBITDA remains materially above 5x, we could lower the ratings. We would also view another hike in dividends as negative for credit and any borrowing to fund shareholder dividends or stock purchases would likely lead to a downgrade. Although less likely, given the increased use of cash flow to finance shareholder rewards instead of reducing debt, we could consider an upgrade if we see continued solid operations, stability in financial policy, and paying down of consolidated debt that results in financial risk ratios more in line with a significant financial risk profile such as a debt-to-EBITDA of less than 4x. Related Criteria And Research -- Methodology: Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, Sept. 18, 2012 -- Methodology And Assumptions: Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011 -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008 Ratings List Covanta Holding Corp. (obligor) Ratings Assigned Niagara Area Development Corp. (issuer) $165 mil. sr. unsec. rev. bonds BB- Recovery rating 3 Massachusetts Development Finance Agency (issuer) $170 mil. sr. unsec. rev. bonds BB- Recovery rating 3 To From Rating Lowered/Recovery Rating Revised Senior unsecured debt B B+ Recovery rating 6 5 Covanta Holding Corp. Covanta Energy Corp. Rating Affirmed Corporate credit rating BB-/Stable/-- Covanta Energy Corp. Ratings Affirmed Senior secured debt BB+ Recovery rating 1 Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. 