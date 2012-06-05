Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: WFRBS Commercial Mortgage Trust 2012-C6June 5 - Fitch Ratings has published a new issue report on WFRBS 2012-C6, which replaces the presale report currently available. There have been no changes since the transaction closed on April 4, 2012. The report is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: --'Criteria for Analyzing Multiborrower U.S. Commercial Mortgage Transactions' (Aug. 12, 2011); --'U.S. Commercial Mortgage Servicer Rating Criteria' (Feb. 18, 2011); --'Surveillance Methodology for U.S. Fixed Rate CMBS Transactions' (Nov. 17, 2010); --'Global Structured Finance Rating Criteria' (Aug. 4, 2011); --'Criteria for Analyzing Large Loans in U.S. Commercial Mortgage Transactions' (Sept. 27, 2010). Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Criteria for Analyzing Multiborrower U.S. Commercial Mortgage Transactions U.S. Commercial Mortgage Servicer Rating Criteria Surveillance Methodology for U.S. Fixed-Rate CMBS Transactions Global Structured Finance Rating Criteria Criteria for Analyzing Large Loans in U.S. Commercial Mortgage Transactions