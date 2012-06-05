June 5 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it assigned a 'BBB+' senior unsecured debt rating to Cincinnati-based Cintas Corp.'s proposed $250 million senior unsecured notes due 2022. We expect the proposed notes, which are being issued by subsidiary Cintas Corp. No. 2, to be issued under its Rule 415 shelf registration statement filed July 31, 2009. All of the company's existing ratings, including the 'BBB+' corporate credit rating, remain unchanged. Our rating outlook is stable. Pro forma for the proposed issuance, we estimate Cintas will have about $1.3 billion of debt outstanding. The corporate credit rating on Cintas reflects Standard & Poor's analysis that the company's business risk profile continues to be "satisfactory" and its financial risk profile remains "intermediate." We forecast financial ratios will remain indicative of an intermediate financial risk profile through fiscal year-end 2013, including adjusted leverage of about 2x, funds from operations (FFO) to total debt of about 40%, and adjusted total debt to capital of about 40%. Our business risk assessment reflects the company's continuing solid market position in the uniform services industry, diverse customer base, and potential cross-selling opportunities. Our assessment also incorporates our view that the company will continue to be highly dependent on U.S. employment levels and sensitive to elevated material and transportation costs. RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH -- Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, May 27, 2009 RATINGS LIST Cintas Corp. Corporate credit rating BBB+/Stable/A-2 Rating Assigned Cintas Corp. No. 2 Senior unsecured $250 mil. notes due 2022 BBB+ Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left column.