Nov 2 - As we previously announced, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services on
Nov. 1, 2012, assigned its 'BBB-' issue rating to the proposed $475 million,
30-year senior unsecured notes issuance by El Paso Pipeline Partners Operating
Co. LLC, which is guaranteed by El Paso Pipeline Partners L.P.
(BBB-/Stable/--). The company said it will use the proceeds to repay borrowings
under its existing revolving credit facility. Key credit ratios remain in line
with our expectations. As of Sept. 30, 2012, Houston-based El Paso Pipeline
Partners had approximately $4.3 billion in debt outstanding.
RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH
Key Credit Factors: Criteria For Rating The Global Midstream Energy Industry,
April 18, 2012
RATINGS LIST
El Paso Pipeline Partners L.P.
Corporate credit rating BBB-/Stable/--
Ratings Assigned
El Paso Pipeline Partners L.P.
$475 mil. senior unsecured notes BBB-
