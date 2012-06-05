June 5 - Charge-offs increased among the U.S. bankcard credit card and private-label card trusts in April according to Standard & Poor's Ratings Services' Credit Card Quality Index (CCQI). Losses among the bankcard trusts increased to 4.5% from 4.1% in March and increased to 6.5% from 6.3% for the private-label trusts. "Despite these increases, 30-plus-day delinquencies dropped for both sectors," said credit analyst Frank Trick. "Bankcard delinquencies fell 5.3% to 2.6% from 2.8% in March, and private-label card delinquencies decreased 4.6% to 4.1% from 4.3%." We published "Losses Grew For U.S. Bankcards And Private-Label Cards In April As Delinquencies Fell," on June 1, 2012, on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. The report is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. If you are not a RatingsDirect subscriber, you may purchase a copy of the report by calling (1) 212-438-7280 or sending an e-mail to research_request@standardandpoors.com. Ratings information can also be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site by using the Ratings search box located in the left column at www.standardandpoors.com. Members of the media may request a copy of this report by contacting the media representative provided.