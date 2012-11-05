Nov 5 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that its ratings and
outlook on Prudential PLC (A+/Negative/A-1) and its rated operating
subsidiaries (AA/Negative) are unaffected by the company's announcement that it
will acquire Thanachart Life Assurance Company (Thanchart Life) from Thanachart
Bank Public Company Ltd. (Thanachart Bank) for GBP368 million, subject to
adjustments at closing.
The announcement also includes the establishment of an exclusive 15-year
distribution partnership with Thanachart Bank. This announcement is consistent
with the group's strategic focus on growth in Asia and will further diversify
its footprint across the region. We expect both the acquisition of Thanachart
Life and the exclusive distribution agreement with Thanachart Bank to transform
Prudential's current market share in Thailand. We also expect the group to
leverage the exclusive distribution agreement as a platform for further growth
in Thailand, which is one of its key target markets in South East Asia.