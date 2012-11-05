Nov 5 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed the 'BB+' foreign and local currency
Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) of Grupo Embotellador Atic S.L. (Atic). In
conjunction with this rating acting, Fitch has affirmed the 'BB+' rating of
Ajecorp B.V.'s (Ajecorp) USD300 million notes due in 2022. The company has
announced the reopening of the 2022 notes and expects to raise an additional
amount up to USD150 million.
The reopening will carry the same rating as the original deal at 'BB+.' Proceeds
from the reopening are expected to be used for general corporate purposes,
primarily capital expenditures and the repayment of some debt. Ajecorp's notes
have been directly linked to that of its parent company, Atic, through Fitch's
parent and subsidiary methodology.
Ajecorp is a wholly owned subsidiary of Atic and is incorporated in the
Netherlands as a limited liability company. The 2022 notes of Ajecorp are
unconditionally guaranteed by substantially all of Atic's key operating
subsidiaries. A guarantee from Atic is expected to be put in place after Atic
changes its type of incorporation from a limited liability company (Sociedad
Limitada) to a Corporation (Sociedad Anonima). Atic's Thailand subsidiaries are
also expected to provide guarantees once government approval is granted.
The Rating Outlook for Atic is Stable
Atic's 'BB+' ratings are supported by the geographic diversification of its
operations within Latin America and Thailand, the defensive nature of the
beverage industry and the strong free cash flow characteristics of the industry.
The company's sound positions within the 'B' brand segments of most of the
markets in which it operates, as well as its moderate levels of leverage, also
support the ratings.
Strong competition within the beverage industry and the volatility of raw
material costs are among the factors that limit Atic's ratings to 'BB+'. The
company's corporate structure is also considered a credit weakness. Atic's
controlling shareholders, the Ananos family, directly own the formulas for the
beverages produced by the company, which results in the transfer of some
operating profits to the shareholders in the form of royalty payments. The
controlling shareholders also own another beverage company, Callpa Limited,
which produces and sells beverages in several Asian countries. The shareholders
may have to support the nascent operations of Callpa Limited, which could
indirectly impact the credit quality of Atic.
Strong Geographic Diversification
During the first half of 2012 (1H'12), Peru represented 32% of Atic's
consolidated adjusted EBITDA. The Peruvian market is strong for the company, as
historically it has been a non-cola market, which benefits 'B' brand producers,
as they rely heavily upon non-cola products. Atic's next most important markets
in terms of EBITDA contribution are Colombia (33%), Thailand (18%), Central
America (16%) Venezuela (8%, and Mexico (7%). Atic's geographic diversification
should increase in the future due to the company's recent entrance into the
Brazilian market. The high level of geographic diversification mitigates to a
degree the company's exposure to markets such as Venezuela, where economic and
political uncertainty is high.
Target Markets Have Price Sensitive Consumers
Atic has a relatively small presence in each country with market shares below
20%. Its key brands are 'Big Cola' and 'Kola Real'. The company faces strong
competition from Coca-Cola and Pepsi in each market it operates. Atic prices its
products approximately 30% to 40% lower than the Coca-Cola's products and
competes directly against other producers of non-branded products in the 'B'
brand segment of the market. The company's targeted customers are price
sensitive consumers in the lower economic classes. Atic's distribution model
varies across countries. In Peru and Thailand, Atic primarily operates its own
distribution network. In Colombia, Central America and Venezuela, the company
relies more heavily on third parties. Nearly 90% of its consolidated sales occur
at mom-and-pop stores.
Improving Results
During 1H'12, Atic generated USD87 million consolidated EBITDA, an increase from
USD61 million during the same period of 2011. Average prices increased near 8%
and volumes increased 9% reaching 1.8 hectoliters during this time period, while
EBITDA margins expanded to 12.4% from 10.3%. The improvement in EBITDA and
margins is primarily due higher soft drink consumption levels in its main
markets; the introduction of new product categories; the expansion of commercial
coverage; and the introduction of new formats with higher value added. Colombia,
Central America, Peru and Thailand were key drivers of EBITDA improvement, while
improvement of profitability of Mexican and Brazilian operations continues to be
challenging. During the last 12 months ended on June 30, 2012, Atic generated
USD126 million consolidated EBITDA.
Bond Issuance During May Extended Debt Maturity Profile
As of June 30, 2012, Atic has EUR302million (USD380 million) of consolidated
debt, up from EUR240 million (USD309 million) as of December 2011, and EUR66
million (USD83 million) of cash and marketable securities. This increase is in
line with the USD300 million unsecured bond debt issued by the end of May by
Ajecorp. Out of total consolidated debt, EUR278 million (USD350 million) is
classified as long-term. About 80% of consolidated debt is U.S. dollar
denominated. The proposed USD150 million bond issuance should increase debt to
approximately USD480 million, as proceeds will primarily be used to finance its
capital expenditures.
Net Leverage Improved During 1H'12
Atic's net debt-to-EBITDA ratio was 2.3 times (x), while its total
debt-to-EBITDA ratio was 3.0x, as of June 30, 2012. In terms of net leverage,
these credit metrics show an improvement with respect to Dec. 31, 2011, but are
weaker than the average ratios maintained by the company during the prior three
years of 2.0x and 1.8x, respectively. Management's financial strategy targets a
total debt-to-EBITDA ratio of between 2.0x and 2.5x, which Fitch believes will
be difficult to achieve in the near term absent a turnaround of its Mexican
operations and Brazilian operations. High investments should also preclude a
return to lower levels of leverage. During 2013 Atic expects to invest USD150
million and during 2014 about USD90 million. These investments are intended to
expand capacity in categories such as water and juices in existing markets, as
well as invest in PET and cups production lines. Looking forward, Fitch expects
that Atic's net debt-to-EBITDA ratio should remain around 3.0x.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. The ratings above
were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been
compensated for the provision of the ratings.
