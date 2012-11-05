(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Nov 5 - Based on preliminary assessments, Fitch Ratings believes that the
global reinsurance industry's strong capitalization can absorb material expected
losses from Hurricane Sandy. Furthermore, we do not anticipate substantive
negative rating actions on a broad cross section of global reinsurers as a
result of this event.
However, due to the scale and complexity of the event, the ultimate level of
insured losses remains highly uncertain. As such, we will continue to monitor
developments related to Sandy for any potential rating implications to
reinsurers.
Insured industry losses from Hurricane Sandy are estimated by catastrophe
modeler EQECAT, Inc. to be in the range of $10 billion to $20 billion. This is
somewhat higher than AIR Worldwide's estimated insured industry loss to onshore
U.S. property exposures of near $10 billion, with a likely uncertainty interval
of $7 billion to $15 billion. However, catastrophe modeler Risk Management
Solutions (RMS) has thus far refrained from providing an industry loss estimate,
stating that the still developing information on the event, and its unique
nature, would make any estimate at this time potentially unreliable. Early
estimates of hurricane losses are often revised upward as more information
becomes available.
Based on the initial estimates provided, losses from Sandy would rank near the
$13 billion insured losses from Hurricane Ike in 2008, the last hurricane to
significantly affect the reinsurance industry. However, the estimated Sandy
losses would be less than the record $48 billion for Hurricane Katrina in 2005
and inflation adjusted $25 billion from Hurricane Andrew in 1992. In previously
published research reports, our assessment has been that losses from a single
event would need to exceed $60 billion to likely trigger a reinsurance sector
outlook revision to Negative from Stable. A change in sector outlook to Negative
would flag an expectation of widespread future downgrades.
We expect that as industry losses reach $10 billion and higher, the reinsurance
industry will receive a greater share of losses. Reinsurers with large
quota-share programs in the region could also incur moderate losses at the lower
end of the range of industry losses. There is also the potential that some
reinsurers could have a higher concentration in the Northeast U.S. region. Such
overconcentrations resulted in outsized losses for Montpellier Re and PXRE
related to Hurricane Katrina. However, we generally view reinsurers as having a
diversified exposure, and would expect any such concentration risk related to
Sandy to be outside expectations. An updated review of current Northeast U.S.
concentrations will be a key focus of our ongoing analysis of rated reinsurers.
We view the reinsurance sector's capital position as solid, as a lower level of
catastrophe losses posted thus far in 2012 have allowed companies to recover
from the record catastrophe losses in 2011. With the added losses from Hurricane
Sandy, the industry will likely continue to exercise caution with regard to
capital management activity. As a result, we expect share repurchase activity to
remain muted until reinsurers have a better indication of actual losses.
If the current loss estimates from EQECAT and AIR are consistent with actual
losses, the storm is not likely to be a market-changing event that would cause
reinsurance pricing to increase significantly at the Jan. 1 renewals. Prior to
Sandy, rate changes were anticipated to trend moderately in the range of down 5%
to up 5%, with reinsurer capital strengthened from below-average catastrophe
losses. With the additional losses from Sandy, we view a decline in property
catastrophe rates at Jan. 1 as less likely; however any significant rate
increases should be restricted to the loss affected lines in the Northeast U.S.
region.
(Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)