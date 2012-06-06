(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

June 6 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that its rating on Co-operators General Insurance Co. (CGIC; BBB+/Stable/--) is unchanged following the announcement that it will sell its subsidiary, L'Union Canadienne, a Quebec-based property/casualty (P/C) insurer, to Royal & Sun Alliance Insurance Co. of Canada (A+/Stable/--) for $150 million pending regulatory approval and other standard closing adjustments and conditions. L'Union Canadienne's direct written premium in 2011 was $280 million and its shareholder's equity was $121 million at year-end 2011. It writes mostly personal lines P/C insurance in the province of Quebec, and some commercial insurance. Its distribution is through independent broker channels. Although CGIC's competitive position, with $2.3 billion direct written premium in 2011 and $1.5 billion shareholders' equity at year-end 2011, will be slightly reduced in the Canadian industry market (especially the Quebec market) after the sale, we expect CGIC to continue to expand in Quebec through the exclusive agent channel (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)