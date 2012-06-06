BRIEF-Yuzhou Properties announces May sales data
* For month ended May 2017, sales of company, its subsidiaries and affiliated companies ( "group") was rmb3,995 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 6 Moody's comments on PDG Realty S.A.'s capital increase is credit positive, without immediate impact on ratings (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)
* For month ended May 2017, sales of company, its subsidiaries and affiliated companies ( "group") was rmb3,995 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.12 yuan(before tax)/share for 2016 to shareholders of record on June 15