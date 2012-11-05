Nov 5 - Fitch Ratings has assigned a 'BB-/RR2' rating to Clear Channel
Worldwide Holdings, Inc.'s (CCWW) proposed $2.725 billion senior unsecured
10-year notes maturing 2022. In addition, Fitch has downgraded CCWW's
subordinated notes by one notch to 'B/RR4' from 'B+/RR3', based on the higher
amount of unsecured debt above these notes from the company's announced
unsecured notes issuance and tender. Fitch has affirmed CCWW's 'B' Issuer
Default Rating (IDR), and the 'CCC' IDR and security ratings of CCWW's parent
Clear Channel Communications, Inc. (Clear Channel). A full list of ratings can
be found at the end of this release.
CCWW will issue two tranches of notes in a single transaction under separate
indentures: $735.75 million Series A and $1.989 billion Series B. The Series B
notes are subject to certain more restrictive covenants (limitations on asset
sales, limitation on restricted payments, limitations on restricted
subsidiaries) to which CCWW will be bound as long as the Series B notes are
outstanding. The Series B notes cannot be redeemed without a concurrent Series A
redemption. CCWW will use the proceeds to tender for the existing $2.5 billion
of 2017 unsecured notes. Fitch estimates the tender will cost the company
approximately $2.7 billion, including the early-tender premium.
The notes will be guaranteed by the same entities that guarantee the existing
unsecured and subordinated notes -Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (CCOH),
Clear Channel Outdoor, Inc. (CCO), and certain of CCOH domestic subsidiaries
that house the majority of the company's domestic outdoor operations. The
international operations are not part of the guarantee. The notes will be
callable beginning 2017.
Upon the occurrence of a change of control, CCWW will be required to make an
offer to repurchase the bonds at 101%. A change of control occurs in the event
of i) CCWW is no longer a wholly-owned subsidiary of CCOH; ii) CCOH becomes a
wholly owned subsidiary of Clear Channel; iii) a sale of all or substantially
all of CCOH assets to persons other than a Permitted Holder (private equity
owners, management, Clear Channel); iv) the acquisition of a majority of the
voting stock of CCOH by persons other than Permitted Holders; iv) certain
changes to the Board of Directors.
Although the issuance has not yet priced, Fitch expects the interest rate on the
notes will be materially below the 9.25% on the existing unsecured notes, which
was CCOH's first issuance in December 2009 in tighter market conditions. Fitch
estimates the transaction could reduce interest expense by around $50 million.
The transaction will moderately increase leverage at CCOH. Total and senior
leverage as defined by CCWW's bond indentures were 6.1x and 3.3x, respectively,
at Sept. 30; Fitch estimates this transaction will cause these metrics to
increase approximately 0.2x.
In line with Fitch's expectations, the issuance and tender will increase CCOH's
flexibility to issue debt-funded dividends. The new notes subject CCWW to a 7.0x
total leverage test and 5.0x senior leverage test for incremental debt and
debt-funded dividends. The unsecured notes that are being tendered allow 6.5x
total and 3.25x senior leverage for incremental debt and 6.0x total and 3.0x
senior leverage for debt-funded dividends. As a result, Fitch estimates that the
transaction will provide approximately $500 million of additional debt-funded
dividend capacity. Importantly, the company does not immediately have this
flexibility. While Clear Channel recently amended its cash flow credit
facilities to allow 7.0x leverage at CCWW (from 6.5x), the outstanding
asset-based lending (ABL) facility contains the 6.5x covenant. As a result, this
facility will need to be amended or refinanced before CCOH can take leverage up
to 7.0x. Fitch expects this to occur within the next 12 months. The ratings on
CCWW incorporated Fitch's expectations that leverage would migrate towards 7x,
as Clear Channel sought to extract cash from this entity via debt-funded
dividends.
CCOH's Recovery Ratings reflect Fitch's expectation that enterprise value would
be maximized as a going concern. Fitch stresses outdoor EBITDA by 15%, which
Fitch views as a sustainable post bankruptcy EBITDA, and applies a 7x valuation
multiple. Fitch estimates the enterprise value would be $3.7 billion. This
indicates 100% recovery for the unsecured notes. However, Fitch notches the debt
up only two notches from the IDR given the unsecured nature of the debt. In
Fitch's analysis, the subordinated notes recover 42%, indicating 'RR4'. Prior to
the announced transactions, Fitch estimated recovery in the 51%-70% range,
indicating 'RR3'. Significant additional debt above these notes could result in
further downgrades.
The transaction has no impact on Clear Channel's ratings or recovery analysis.
Nonetheless, the transaction is a moderate positive for Clear Channel's ability
to address its maturities, as it increases the amount of debt-funded dividends
that CCOH will be able to issue to its parents over the medium term. In addition
to the aforementioned $500 million of incremental capacity, CCOH can make a
one-time $500 million cash dividend to its shareholders.
For more information on Clear Channel Communications and Clear Channel Worldwide
Holdings, Inc., please see Fitch's Oct. 15 Ratings Commentary 'Fitch Affirms
Clear Channel's Ratings; Outlook Stable'.
Fitch affirms Clear Channel and its subsidiaries as follows:
Clear Channel
--Long-term IDR at 'CCC';
--Senior secured term loans and senior secured revolving credit facility (RCF)
at 'CCC/RR4';
--Senior secured priority guarantee notes at 'CCC/RR4';
--Senior unsecured LBO notes at 'CC/RR6';
--Senior unsecured legacy notes at 'C/RR6'.
CCWW
--Long-Term IDR at 'B';
--Senior unsecured notes at 'BB-/RR2'.
Fitch has downgraded the following rating:
--CCWW Senior subordinated notes to 'B/RR4' from 'B+/RR3'.