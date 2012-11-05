Nov 5 - Fitch Ratings has assigned an 'AA+' rating to Microsoft Corp.'s
(Microsoft) senior unsecured note offering. The Rating Outlook
is Stable.
The ratings and Outlook reflect the following:
--Fitch anticipates modest revenue growth in fiscal year 2013 as the launch of
Windows 8 and continued strength in the Server and Tools segment will be offset
by macro headwinds and declines in PC unit volume in 2012. Fitch expects new PC
product launches such as ultrabooks and hybrid PC/tablets will be successful and
strengthen Microsoft's competitive position relative to Apple.
--Fitch expects the launch of the Surface tablet, particularly the Pro version,
to be a commercial success given its compatibility with Microsoft Office
applications, enhanced security and easier manageability, given the existing
Windows installed base. However, free cash flow (FCF) contribution will likely
be minimal in 2013, given the initial lack of scale and highly competitive
landscape for tablets.
--Fitch believes Microsoft's position in the mobile phone market has improved in
the past year due to Windows 8 licensing agreements with the vast majority of
Android device manufacturers and original design manufacturers. Microsoft
revenue is estimated at $5 to $15 per phone. While some market share gains are
likely in the mobile phone market, the extent of the gains are highly uncertain,
and the ratings do not factor in any meaningful free cash flow contributions
from these products.
--The company's Online and Entertainment & Devices segments (Bing, Xbox, Skype,
Windows Phone, etc) will continue to be a drag on profitability over the
intermediate term. These segments remain a critical component of Microsoft's
longer-term strategy in the consumer market, however, competition remains fierce
and Fitch does not expect these segments to contribute materially to FCF for the
foreseeable future.
--Fitch expects Microsoft to continue to produce strong FCF, in excess of $15
billion per year, which the company utilizes to fund its share repurchase and
dividend programs. Fitch expects cash generation from operations to be strong
enough to pay for modest annual increases in both dividends and share
repurchases over the next several years excluding potential for meaningful
acquisitions. Fitch expects all repurchases will be done within the context of
FCF.
--The company's sizable liquidity and superior credit profile provide a
significant degree of financial flexibility within the current ratings. Going
forward, Fitch believes Microsoft will become more active with acquisitions and
share buybacks over time but continue to maintain a significant net cash
position.
--Absent broader corporate tax reform, Fitch does not expect any negative
outcome from Microsoft's recent tax hearings with the Senate Permanent
Subcommittee on Investigations.
Credit Strengths:
--Leading market positioning in its core software businesses, including over 90%
in PC operating systems (OS) and 75% in servers.
--Very strong balance sheet with $66 billion in cash and short-term investments.
Microsoft generates nearly $1 billion in pretax income from interest and
dividends alone.
--Diversification of end market with consumers and enterprise demand as well as
strong geographic diversification. No customer is larger than 10% of revenue.
Credit Concerns:
--Reliance on Windows and Office for vast majority of FCF and potential high
correlation between the two business segments if alternative operating systems
take meaningful PC market share. Microsoft's Windows and Office segments account
for approximately 90% of total EBIT.
--Growing popularity of other operating systems outside of the core PC space,
principally Apple's iOS as well as Google's Android and Chrome platforms. Fitch
believes both platforms will continue to grow as competitive threats to Windows.
--Extensions of PC replacement cycles due to the popularity of tablets and
smartphones.
--Minimal historical success in developing profitable businesses outside of
Microsoft's core Windows and Office ecosystem despite significant investment
over a decade-plus in other consumer markets which Fitch believes is indicative
of the challenging competitive environment Microsoft has targeted.
--Significant dividend and share repurchase programs, although funded entirely
today by FCF, could pressure the company to issue increasing amounts of debt to
avoid repatriation of foreign earnings, which represent the majority of total
annual FCF.
WHAT COULD TRIGGER A RATING ACTION
Negative: Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to
negative rating action include:
--Penetration of alternative operating system's such as Chrome OS in the PC
market and/or greater market share gains by Apple.
--Greater than expected extensions of PC replacement cycles due to tablets,
without a commensurate gain from Microsoft Surface. Fitch currently expects PC
replacement cycles to extend on average up to 12 months.
--Greater acceptance of cheaper software applications that compete with
Microsoft Office such as Google Docs.
Positive: Upside movement on the ratings is unlikely.