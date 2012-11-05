(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Overview
-- The economic risks under which French banks operate have increased in
our view, leaving them moderately more exposed to the potential of a more
protracted recession in the eurozone.
-- We revised our outlook on La Banque Postale (LBP) to negative from
stable, and affirmed our 'A+/A-1' long- and short-term ratings.
-- Our negative outlook on LBP reflects the possibility of an increase in
France's banking industry risks.
Rating Action
As previously announced on Oct. 25, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services
revised to negative from stable its outlook on La Banque Postale (LBP). The
long- and short-term counterparty credit ratings on LBP were affirmed at
'A+/A-1'.
Rationale
The outlook revision on LBP reflects our view that we could potentially
downgrade the bank if we considered that the industry risk for France's
banking sector had substantially increased and if we were to lower our
long-term rating on the Republic of France (unsolicited AA+/Negative/A-1+) to
'AA' (see "Various Rating Actions Taken On French Banks Due To Rising Economic
Risks," published Oct. 25, 2012).
We maintained our anchor for a commercial bank operating exclusively in
France, such as LBP, at 'a-'. The ratings on LBP also factor in our view of
the bank's "adequate" business position, "adequate" capital and earnings,
"moderate" risk position, "above average" funding, and "strong" liquidity, as
our criteria define these terms. We assess LBP's stand-alone credit profile
(SACP) at 'a-'.
Our bank criteria use our Banking Industry Country Risk Assessment (BICRA)
methodology and our economic risk and industry risk scores to determine a
bank's anchor, the starting point in assigning an issuer credit rating. Our
'a-' anchor for LBP, as a commercial bank operating only in France, is based
on an economic risk score of '3' and an industry risk score of '2', on a scale
of 1-10 ('1' is the lowest risk and '10' is the highest). Although we did not
change our industry risk score for banking in France, we think industry risk
could rise in the near term because competition in the domestic market could
intensify and funding conditions could remain volatile. A revision of the
industry risk score of France to '3' from '2' would push LBP's anchor down to
'bbb+' from 'a-'.
We assess LBP's business position as "adequate." Our view factors in LBP's
position as a pure domestic retail player and the sixth-largest French banking
group based on its balance sheet. It has solid market shares in deposit
collection. Concentration at LBP remains high, although gradual business
diversification is taking place following the recent lifting of regulatory
constraints that limited LBP's range of services. LBP's strategy is consistent
and well executed, in our view. We see management's risk appetite as low.
Our assessment of capital and earnings is "adequate." Our revised economic
risk score for France has led us to lower our current and projected
risk-adjusted capital (RAC) ratios for LBP. However, this did not affect our
assessment of the bank's capitalization, because we still project that our RAC
ratio before diversification adjustments will be in the 7.0%-7.5% range by
year-end 2014.
Our risk position assessment for LBP is "moderate." It mainly factors in the
bank's structural weakness of having large securities portfolios on the back
of its cash-rich profile, with potential for sizable credit-spread risk in
relation to its equity base and earnings capacity; concentration in its
lending book; risks associated with robust projected growth in new businesses;
and exposure to low and declining interest rate in its banking book. Loan book
concentration is, however, mitigated by LBP's lower credit risk than the
domestic industry average. Our revised economic risk score on France does not
modify our view of LBP's risk position. We believe that the potential for
credit risk deterioration is limited and that the bank might improve its risk
profile over time. We think, however, that such a trend will be incremental.
We consider LBP's funding to be "above average" and its liquidity position
"strong." The bank's solid and resilient franchise supports low volatility in
its customer deposits. Funding is not very sensitive to market confidence,
with core deposits representing almost 82% of its funding base (excluding
regulated savings centralized at Caisse des Depots et Consignations). LBP has
a favorable loan-to-deposit ratio, in our view, standing at about 52% after
deduction of centralized regulated savings at year-end 2011.
The long-term rating on LBP stands two notches above its SACP, reflecting our
view of LBP as a government-related entity and our opinion of a "high"
likelihood of timely and sufficient extraordinary support from the French
government.
Outlook
The negative outlook on LBP reflects the possibility that we could lower the
long-term rating on the bank by one notch if we considered that the industry
risk for France's banking sector had substantially increased and if we were to
lower our long-term sovereign rating. Under our criteria for rating
government-related entities, either of these two factors alone would not
automatically lead to a downgrade of LBP.
We think industry risks for France's banking sector could rise in the near
term, as competition in the domestic market could intensify and market
conditions could remain volatile. If we lowered France's industry risk score,
we would lower the anchor for banks operating exclusively in France to 'bbb+'
from 'a-'. In turn, this would result in a downward revision of LBP's SACP by
one notch to 'bbb+' from 'a-', all other rating factors being equal. In this
case, we would then factor in an additional notch of extraordinary sovereign
support into the rating on LBP. The rating on the bank would therefore not be
affected.
However, if we were to downgrade France by one notch, we would not factor in
an additional notch of support into the rating on LBP. The rating on LBP would
therefore remain two notches above its potentially revised SACP of 'bbb+',
leading us to lower the long-term rating to 'A'.
We see LBP as core to its parent, French postal service provider La Poste
(A/Positive/A-1). A one-notch upgrade of La Poste would have no impact on our
ratings on LBP, because parent and subsidiary would stand at the same level.
Ratings Score Snapshot
Issuer Credit Rating A+/Negative/A-1
SACP a-
Anchor a-
Business Position Adequate (0)
Capital and Earnings Adequate (0)
Risk Position Moderate (-1)
Funding and Liquidity Above average and Strong (+1)
Support +2
GRE Support +2
Group Support 0
Sovereign Support 0
Additional Factors 0
(Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)