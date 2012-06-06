(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Overview
-- Centerbridge Partners is acquiring U.S. restaurant operator P.F.
Chang's China Bistro in a $1.1 billion leveraged buyout.
-- Concurrently, P.F. Chang's is replacing its existing unrated $150
million credit facility with a new $70 million revolver, a $280 million term
loan B, and $300 million in senior unsecured notes.
-- We are assigning a preliminary 'B' corporate credit rating to P.F.
Chang's, preliminary 'B+' issue-level ratings with preliminary '2' recovery
ratings to the proposed revolver and term loan, and a preliminary 'CCC+'
issue-level rating with a preliminary '6' recovery rating to the proposed
notes.
-- The stable outlook reflects our belief that despite modest operational
erosion, credit protection metrics will remain in line with our financial risk
assessment over the intermediate term.
Rating Action
On June 6, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services assigned a preliminary 'B'
corporate credit rating to Scottsdale, Ariz.-based P.F. Chang's China Bistro
Inc. The outlook is stable.
At the same time, we assigned preliminary 'B+' issue-level ratings with
preliminary '2' recovery ratings to the proposed revolver and term loan. The
'2' recovery ratings indicate our expectation for substantial (70% to 90%)
recovery of principal in the event of a payment default. We also assigned a
preliminary 'CCC+' issue-level rating with a preliminary '6' recovery rating
to the proposed notes. The '6' recovery rating indicates our expectation for
negligible (0% to 10%) recovery of principal in the event of a payment default.
P.F. Chang's expects to fund the transaction with $550 million in Centerbridge
common equity, the term loan, and the notes. The company intends to use the
proceeds from the acquisition mainly to purchase $1.1 billion in public stock.
Rationale
The rating on Asian-themed restaurant operator P.F. Chang's reflects Standard
& Poor's expectation that the company's financial risk profile will remain
"highly leveraged" this year despite efforts to improve operations and grow
sales at both flagship Bistros and smaller Pei Wei Asian Diners.
P.F. Chang's is increasing total debt to EBITDA from 1.6x in the year ended
April 1, 2012 to 5.6x pro forma for the deal, reflecting the Centerbridge
Partners LBO. Pro forma debt includes the $280 million term loan, $300 million
of senior notes, and an estimated $1 million to $2 million in other debt.
Interest coverage will decline to an estimated 2.3x from 7.2x before the
transaction.
Our outlook for the casual-dining sector that includes P.F. Chang's main
Bistro restaurants remains negative in the coming year due to oversupply and
declining traffic. The outlook is more favorable for the fast-casual sector
that includes P.F. Chang's Pei Wei Asian Diners, which we expect to generate
about 25% of total company sales in fiscal 2012. We view P.F Chang's overall
business risk profile as "vulnerable," reflecting its singular focus on Asian
cuisine to date and concentration in California, Arizona, Florida, and Texas,
where it recently had about half of its U.S. restaurants. We forecast efforts
to expand the company's licenses for international restaurants and domestic
retail grocery products will contribute less than 1% of total sales in the
coming year.
We expect a 1.5% EBITDA decline for the fiscal year ending Dec. 30, 2012, due
to flat Bistro comparable-store sales and continued modestly negative results
at Pei Wei. We also expect the company's EBITDA margin will decline 40 basis
points (bps) to 10.3% in fiscal 2012 as costs associated with opening new
restaurants continue to erode operating leverage. We believe future growth
will come from expanding domestic Pei Wei Asian Diners and international
Bistros rather than adding Bistros in the saturated U.S. market. This trend
will also pressure margins since Pei Wei Asian Diners are smaller and less
profitable than Bistros. We expect the company will have more Pei Wei Asian
Diners than Bistros globally within the next five years.
Standard & Poor's economists currently forecast a 20% likelihood of a U.S.
recession, with GDP growing 2.1% in 2012 and 2.4% in 2013, unemployment
remaining at or near 8%, and consumer spending growing 2.2% in 2012 and 2.1%
in 2013. Considering these economic assumptions, our forecast for P.F. Chang's
operating performance for fiscal 2012 includes the following:
-- We expect overall sales will increase 2.5% as the company opens two
new Bistros and seven new Pei Wei restaurants in the U.S. and comparable-store
sales improve slightly.
-- We believe gross margin will increase 10 bps as the new Centerbridge
owners reduce food, labor, and other operating expenses, with an additional 70
bps of margin enhancement expected in fiscal 2014.
-- We anticipate total selling, general & administrative (SG&A) expenses
will increase in the 10% range due to incremental salary costs to support
restaurant growth.
-- We project total capital expenditures of about $50 million to support
initiatives, including new Pei Wei Asian Diners.
-- We forecast funds from operations (FFO) to debt will be in the 14%
range after the deal as a result of added leverage.
We expect P.F. Chang's will redirect cash flow historically spent on dividends
and share repurchases as a public company to reduce debt following the
transaction. We also expect Centerbridge will identify at least $5 million of
cost savings for the restaurateur in the coming year. Still, we project free
cash flow will decline from $62.5 million in fiscal 2011 to $35 million in
fiscal 2012 as P.F. Chang's spends about $45 million on new interest expense
and increases capital spending an estimated 30%.
Liquidity
We view P.F. Chang's liquidity as "adequate," as we expect sources of
liquidity to be greater than uses over the next 12 to 18 months. We anticipate
the new revolver included in this transaction will provide a more flexible
leverage covenant than the existing facility. Sources of cash will include the
new revolver, cash flow from operations, and modest excess cash following the
transaction. Cash uses will include debt amortization and increased capital
spending.
Our assessment of the company's liquidity profile includes the following
factors and assumptions:
-- We forecast cash sources will exceed cash uses by more than 1.2x over
the next 12 months and remain positive over the next 24 months.
-- We forecast net sources would remain positive even if EBITDA were to
decline 15%.
-- The company will have two financial covenants under the senior credit
facility, and we expect 30% cushions for both in the coming year.
-- There are no near term debt maturities.
Recovery analysis
For the complete recovery analysis, see the recovery report on P.F. Chang's,
to be published on RatingsDirect following the release of this report.
Outlook
The stable outlook reflects our expectation that modest operational erosion,
coupled with limited debt reduction will result in flat credit measures in the
coming year. We could lower the rating if negative same-store sales trends
persist and the new owners do not reduce food and labor costs in the coming
year. This would result in gross margin falling 200 bps and EBITDA declining
about 15% from our expectations for fiscal 2012. It could also occur if SG&A
grows at more than double the 10% rate we are forecasting. In this scenario,
interest coverage would fall below 2.0x, leverage would approach 6.5x, and FFO
to total debt would decline below 10%. Given P.F. Chang's expected credit
measures and restaurant expansion plans, and our industry outlook, we are not
expecting to raise our ratings over the near term.
Ratings List
New Ratings
P.F. Chang's China Bistro Inc.
Corporate Credit Rating B(prelim)/Stable/--
Senior Secured
$70 mil revolver B+(prelim)
Recovery Rating 2(prelim)
$280 mil term loan B B+(prelim)
Recovery Rating 2(prelim)
Senior Unsecured
$300 mil notes CCC+(prelim)
Recovery Rating 6(prelim)
