(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Overview
-- We expect Germany-based industrial conglomerate ThyssenKrupp's
2012 financial performance to be very weak, based on performance in
the first six months of the year, because of high losses in its Steel Americas
business and lower profits in its European steel business than we had expected.
-- We expect ThyssenKrupp's leverage to remain high in 2012-2013.
-- We are lowering our long-term rating on ThyssenKrupp to 'BB' from
'BB+' and affirming our short-term rating at 'B'.
-- The negative outlook reflects the possibility that we could lower the
ratings in the next 12 months if we believed ThyssenKrupp had made limited
progress toward the divestment of its Steel Americas business, its performance
had not improved significantly, and leverage remained high.
Rating Action
On June 6, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services lowered its long-term
corporate credit rating on Germany-based industrial conglomerate ThyssenKrupp
AG to 'BB' from 'BB+' and affirmed its short-term corporate credit rating at
'B'. We also lowered the ratings on all the debt instruments issued and
guaranteed by ThyssenKrupp to 'BB' from 'BB+' and revised downward our
recovery ratings on all the instruments to '4' from '3'. The outlook is
negative.
Rationale
The downgrade reflects our expectation that the company's leverage will remain
above levels we consider commensurate with the previous 'BB+' rating for the
rest of financial 2012, ending on Sept. 30, and 2013. Under our base-case
scenario we expect ThyssenKrupp's fully adjusted funds from operations
(FFO)-to-debt ratio to fall below 10% on Sept. 30, 2012 and be about 15% on
Sept. 30, 2013. We previously assumed figures of 16% and 20%. We now qualify
the group's financial risk profile as "aggressive" compared with "significant"
before, reflecting its high leverage against its "strong" liquidity and
long-term debt maturity profile.
The downgrade also reflects continued losses and negative free operating cash
flow (FOCF) in the group's Steel Americas business and limited visibility on
the timeline for reaching breakeven results, which we previously expected to
happen in financial 2013.
Our decision does not currently factor in the potential disposal of Steel
Americas because we are not sure how easy it will be to sell, as it is
lossmaking, and the market environment remains weak.
Under our base-case scenario, which assumes close-to-zero 2012 GDP growth in
Europe, we have revised our EBITDA expectations for ThyssenKrupp to just below
EUR2 billion in financial 2012, compared with EUR0.9 billion reported in the
first
half, and about EUR2.5 billion in financial 2013. This is based on our
assumptions of:
-- Only gradual improvement in profits in the group's Steel Europe
business compared with the first half 2012. EBITDA Of EUR0.4 billion amid weak
growth in Europe.
-- Continuing hefty EBITDA losses in the Steel Americas business in the
second half of 2012. In the first half Steel Americas' EBITDA was negative
EUR0.35 billion. We now expect EBITDA to stay negative in 2013.
-- Broadly stable profits in the capital goods business areas. Combined
EBITDA reached EUR1.1 billion in the first half of 2012.
We expect positive discretionary cash flow in the second half of financial
2012 and adjusted debt down to EUR12.5 billion-EUR13 billion by Sept. 30, 2012
from EUR14.2 billion on March 31, 2012, compared with EUR11.3 billion on Sept.
30,
2011. This forecast factors in:
-- Capital expenditure (capex) of about EUR0.9 billion in line with the
first half of the year that will continue to be significantly above FFO;
-- Substantial working capital inflow in the last quarter of the year,
which is typical for the company, after higher than expected EUR1.7 billion
outflows in the first half; and
-- Disposals, including the sale of foundry Waupaca.
We expect ThyssenKrupp's FFO-to-debt ratio to improve to about 15% in 2013
amid growing profits. We further anticipate that debt will remain broadly
stable in 2013 as negative FOCF and dividends of about EUR0.2 billion should be
covered by the already contracted EUR1 billion disposal of stainless steel
producer Inoxum that we factor in for financial 2013, as the approval of the
transaction by the regulatory authorities is scheduled for the end of
September 2012.
We continue to view ThyssenKrupp's business risk profile as "satisfactory,"
according to our criteria, assuming Steel Americas' losses will be reduced in
coming years. Supportive factors include ThyssenKrupp's leading market
positions and the scope and diversification of its operations across several
industries--besides large-scale steel businesses the company has several
capital goods-related activities--which currently account for most of its
profits. The group's business risk profile constraints include continued major
near-term losses and execution risks related to the potential sale of its EUR8
billion investment in newly built steel plants in the U.S. and Brazil, which
are part of Steel Americas, that continue to suffer from start-up challenges
and a weak steel market environment. Other risks include the group's exposure
to cyclical and volatile industries, such as steel, and the lack of vertical
integration in raw materials in its steel business area.
Liquidity
The short-term rating is 'B'. We assess ThyssenKrupp's liquidity as "strong,"
according to our criteria. We estimate that the group's ratio of sources to
potential uses will exceed 1.5x for the next two years.
On March 31, 2012, the key sources of liquidity were:
-- Retained cash of EUR2 billion, excluding about EUR0.5 billion, which we
consider to be tied to operations; and
-- Undrawn committed medium- and long-term bank lines, of about EUR3.9
billion. The major credit facility of EUR2.5 billion matures on July 1, 2014.
We also include in our analysis:
-- Cash of EUR1 billion to be received for the stainless business sale; and
-- Cash to be received from other already committed disposals, including
Waupaca, of about EUR1 billion.
The key potential uses of liquidity in the next 12 months include:
-- Debt of EUR1.9 billion, including securitization of EUR0.3 maturing in
the
next 12 months, EUR1 billion matures in the 12 months after;
-- Negative FOCF of ongoing operations, which we expect to be up to EUR1
billion; and
-- Negative FOCF in the stainless steel business, marked for disposal,
which we don't expect to surpass EUR0.3 billion.
We expect working capital to remain volatile and create sizeable cash inflow
in the last quarter of the financial year, and outflow in the first quarter of
Thyssenkrupp's financial year.
Our view of ThyssenKrupp's comfortable debt maturity profile, conservative
approach to liquidity management as demonstrated during the 2009 downturn, and
our perception of strong relationships with banks support its liquidity
position. In addition, the group's bond and credit agreements contain only one
financial covenant that does not relate to earnings, under which it enjoys
significant headroom.
Recovery analysis
The various senior unsecured notes, issued by ThyssenKrupp AG and ThyssenKrupp
Finance Nederland B.V., and the EUR2.5 billion senior revolving credit facility
(RCF), due on July 1, 2014, borrowed by ThyssenKrupp AG, ThyssenKrupp Finance
Nederland BV, ThyssenKrupp Finance USA Inc., are rated 'BB', in line with the
corporate credit rating on the company. The recovery rating on these debt
instruments is '4', indicating our expectation of average (30%-50%) recovery
in the event of a payment default. The recovery rating also reflects the
proposed notes' subordinated status relative to some of the group's other debt
instruments.
Most of the group's debt facilities are borrowed at the holding company level
or are guaranteed by ThyssenKrupp AG. For our recovery analysis, we have
assumed that drawings under the accounts receivable securitization programs
will rank in priority to the holding company notes. Our analysis also takes
into account the company's significant pension obligations.
Under our scenario, a default would be triggered by an inability to refinance
key debt maturities in 2015. We have valued the entire group as a going
concern, given ThyssenKrupp AG's significant market positions in a number of
its core divisions and efficient steel plant capacity. Nonetheless, we believe
that some parts of the group could be broken up and sold separately.
Outlook
The negative outlook reflects the possibility that we could lower the ratings
in the next 12 months, if we believed ThyssenKrupp had made limited progress
toward the divestment of its Steel Americas business, and its performance had
not improved significantly.
We might lower the ratings if we did not see the group's adjusted FFO-to-debt
ratio improving to 15% in financial 2013 or if free operating cash flow
continued to be negative in 2013. A weaker macroeconomic environment in Europe
than we assume under our base-case scenario could also lead us to consider a
negative rating action.
We could revise the rating outlook to stable if the group was able to improve
its adjusted FFO-to-debt ratio above 15%. A positive rating action of one or
two notches could come from the successful sale of ThyssenKrupp's new plants
in Brazil or the U.S., which management is contemplating, depending on the
amount and use of proceeds.
Ratings List
Downgraded; CreditWatch/Outlook Action; Ratings Affirmed
To From
ThyssenKrupp AG
Corporate Credit Rating BB/Negative/B BB+/Stable/B
Ratings Affirmed
ThyssenKrupp AG
Commercial Paper B
ThyssenKrupp Finance Nederland B.V.
Commercial Paper* B
Downgraded
To From
ThyssenKrupp AG
Senior Unsecured
EUR750 mil 4.375% bnds due BB BB+
03/18/2015
Recovery Rating 4 3
EUR1 bil 8.00% med-term nts due BB BB+
06/18/2014
Recovery Rating 4 3
EUR2.5 bil sr unsecd syndicated BB BB+
revolving credit fac due 07/15/2010
bank ln due 07/01/2014
Recovery Rating 4 3
EUR1.25 bil 4.375% med-term nts due BB BB+
02/28/2017
Recovery Rating 4 3
ThyssenKrupp Finance Nederland B.V.
Senior Unsecured
EUR2.5 bil sr unsecd syndicated* BB BB+
revolving credit fac due 07/15/2010
bank ln due 07/01/2014
Recovery Rating 4 3
EUR1 bil 8.50% bnds due 02/25/2016* BB BB+
Recovery Rating 4 3
EUR1 bil 6.75% bnds due 02/25/2013* BB BB+
Recovery Rating 4 3
ThyssenKrupp Finance USA Inc.
Senior Unsecured
Local Currency* BB BB+
Recovery Rating 4 3
*Guaranteed by ThyssenKrup AG
(Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)