Nov 5 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it had assigned
its 'BB+' long-term debt rating and 'kzAA-' Kazakhstan national scale rating to
the proposed Kazakhstani tenge (KZT) 3 billion (about $20 million) senior
unsecured debt issue to be placed in 2012 by Kazakh Agrarian Credit Corp. (KACC;
BB+/Stable/B; Kazakhstan national scale 'kzAA-'). KACC is a state-owned provider
of subsidized credit to agricultural and nonagricultural businesses in rural
areas throughout the Kazakhstan (Republic of) (BBB+/Stable/A-2; Kazakhstan
national scale 'kzAAA').
KACC is issuing the bond under its KZT6 billion issuance program for
2011-2012. The bond will have a maturity of three years.
The ratings on the bond mirror those on the issuer.
The ratings on KACC reflect its stand-alone credit profile, which we assess at
'b+', plus our opinion of a "high" likelihood of timely and sufficient
extraordinary support from the Kazakh government in the event of financial
distress.
