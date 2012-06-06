(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

June 6 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that its ratings on New York City-based apparel company Fifth & Pacific Cos. Inc. (formerly Liz Claiborne Inc.), including its 'B' corporate credit rating and 'B' issue rating on the company's 10.5% senior secured notes due 2019, were unchanged following the proposed $150 million add-on transaction. Our '4' recovery rating for the proposed transaction, indicating our expectation that lenders would receive average (30% to 50%) in the event of a payment default, is also unchanged. The ratings are based on preliminary terms and conditions. We expect proceeds from this debt issuance to primarily be used to repay outstanding debt obligations (including balances under its 5% Euro Notes due 2013) and fund a portion of the company's pending purchase of the outstanding majority interest in Kate Spade Japan. We estimated debt levels will increase modestly to about $440 million following completion of the transaction. The ratings on Fifth & Pacific reflect our view that the company's financial risk profile improved following the sale of assets, resulting in lower debt levels, but remains "highly leveraged." In addition, we believe the company's business risk profile will continue to be "weak" given its ongoing exposure to fashion risk within the highly competitive apparel industry and still-soft consumer discretionary spending. Our assessment incorporates our expectation that its business risk will improve for at least the next year, with greater management focus on operation of its core assets and elimination of the drag from the Mexx brand. (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)