June 6 - Fitch Ratings has assigned a 'BBB' rating to Tyson Foods, Inc.'s
(Tyson, NYSE: TSN) proposed issuance of 10-year senior unsecured
notes. At March 31, 2012, Tyson had $2.2 billion of total reported debt.
Proceeds from the issuance, which Fitch estimates will be a minimum of $750
million, will mainly be used to fund the cash tender offer and/or redemption of
Tyson's $810 million 10.5% senior unsecured notes due March 1, 2014. The total
consideration for the offer is $1,166.25 per $1,000 principal amount of the 2014
notes tendered and accepted for purchase. The offer expires on June 12, 2012
unless extended or earlier terminated. Fitch views the refinancing positively
and expects a meaningful reduction in cash interest expense which will be
accretive to cash flow.
The notes are being issued under Tyson's indenture dated June 1, 1995, which
does not contain financial maintenance covenants. Terms of the proposed notes
include a Change of Control Trigger Event provision. As specified, Tyson must
offer to purchase the notes at 101% of principal plus interest if the notes are
downgraded to below investment grade by two of three rating agencies as a result
of a Change of Control. The new obligations will rank equally with Tyson's
existing debt and will have the same guarantee package as Tyson's credit
agreement, which is currently guaranteed by substantially all domestic
subsidiaries.
Rating Rationale:
Tyson's ratings reflect the company's low financial leverage, improved operating
efficiency, and prudent risk management strategy. The ratings also incorporate
the low margin and volatile earnings and cash flow characteristics of the
commodity protein industry. However, Fitch believes Tyson's diversification
across chicken, beef, and pork and its position as one of the world's largest
protein companies enhance the company's credit profile. Each of the various
proteins is subject to different production cycles and supply/demand dynamics;
therefore, strength in one protein can offset weakness in another. Tyson's
considerable scale, as represented by over $32 billion of annualized sales, and
distribution capabilities enables the firm to better meet the needs of
customers.
Tyson is committed to maintaining low financial leverage and good liquidity. The
company used internally generated cash to pay off an aggregate of $1.4 billion
in 2010 and 2011 and is targeting total debt-to-EBITDA of 1.3 times (x) or less
and combined cash and revolver availability of $1.2 billion-$1.5 billion. Tyson
has increased the competitiveness of its chicken operations, closed inefficient
beef plants, and is effectively managing grain exposure with shorter duration
hedge positions and customer sales contracts. Fitch expects financial discipline
along with more efficient operations and effective hedging to partially mitigate
the negative effects of earnings and cash flow volatility on the firm's credit
profile.
Credit Statistics:
Leverage pro forma for the aforementioned debt issuance and tender offer will
remain mainly unchanged. During the latest 12 month (LTM) period ended March 31,
2012, total debt-to-operating EBITDA was 1.5x and operating EBITDA-to-gross
interest expense was 6.4x. Tyson's leverage has been below 2.0x times for 11
consecutive quarters while interest coverage has averaged over 6.0x for the same
period. During the most recent LTM period, Tyson generated $520 million of FCF,
above its 10-year historical average of about $330 million.
Rating Triggers:
Tyson's ratings reflect Fitch's expectations that gross leverage can average
less than 2.0x over time and that the firm will continue to generate meaningful
FCF in most years. Negative ratings actions could occur if leverage increases
and is sustained above 3.0x due to a more aggressive financial strategy, a
severe and prolonged downturn in operating results or a some combination of the
above. Conversely, an upgrade within the 'BBB' rating category could occur with
meaningful incremental debt reduction.
Liquidity, Upcoming Maturities, & Financial Covenants:
At March 31, 2012, Tyson had $1.7 billion of liquidity consisting of $723
million of cash and $955 million of revolver availability, excluding letters of
credit. The company's undrawn $1 billion unsecured revolver expires Feb. 23,
2016. Significant maturities over the next three years are limited to $458
million of 3.25% convertible notes due Oct. 15, 2013 following the refinancing
of the firm's $810 million 10.5% notes.
Simultaneously with its note issuance and tender offer, Tyson filed an amendment
to its revolving credit agreement dated March 9, 2009. As a part of the
amendment, Tyson's maximum total debt-to-EBTIDA covenant was replaced with a
maximum debt-to-capitalization ratio of 50% and the firm's minimum
EBITDA-to-interest requirement was increased to 3.75x from 3.0x. Tyson has
significant cushion under these covenants as its debt-to-capitalization ratio
was less than 30% and its interest coverage ratio was over 6.0x at March 31,
2012.
Additionally, aggregate consolidated debt, as defined by the agreement, is
limited to $3.5 billion and the agreement is subject to a springing lien
provision. If Tyson fails to have a corporate family or Issuer Default Rating of
the equivalent of 'BB+' or better from either Fitch, Moody's and S&P, the
facility becomes secured by the assets of substantially all domestic
subsidiaries.
Recent Operating Performance:
For the six months ended March 31, 2012, consolidated sales grew 6.3% to $16.6
billion as 11% pricing was partially offset by a 4.7% decline in volumes.
Operating income declined to $580 million from $801 million last year, which was
a record six-month period, resulting in an operating income margin of 3.5%. The
decline was mainly due to beef as reduced consumer demand made it difficult to
pass along heightened input costs. For the six-month period, Tyson's beef
segment had an operating margin of 0.4% versus 3.2% in the same period last
year. Operating margins for Tyson's pork, chicken, and prepared foods segments
were 9.8%, 3.1%, and 5.7%, respectively, during the first half of fiscal 2012.
Tyson's current profitability reflects continued above average performance in
pork, a gradual return to normalized margins in chicken and material
year-over-year operating income growth in prepared foods being partly offset by
weak performance in beef. Tyson views normalized operating margins as 6-8% in
pork, 5-7% in chicken, 4-6% in prepared foods, and 2.5-4.5% in beef. Based on
each segments' contribution to fiscal 2011 sales, this equates to a normalized
consolidated operating margin of 4-6%.
Tyson's cash flow generation improved during the first six months of fiscal
2012, despite the decline in its operating income. Cash flow from operations was
$454 million versus $203 million and FCF was $81 million versus negative $146
million during the same six-month period last year. The improvement was due
mainly to lower working capital requirements. During 2012, Tyson plans to spend
$800 million - $850 million on capital expenditures, up from $643 million during
2011 in order to support operating efficiencies and growth in foreign
operations.
Fitch currently rates Tyson as follows:
--Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) 'BBB';
--Unsecured bank facility 'BBB';
--Senior unsecured notes 'BBB';
--Senior guaranteed unsecured notes 'BBB';
--Short-term IDR 'F3'.
The Rating Outlook is Stable.