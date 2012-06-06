June 6 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that its ratings on
St. Louis-based cable, connectivity, and networking products maker Belden Inc.
are unaffected by its proposed $345 million acquisition of
Montreal-based Miranda Technologies Inc., a provider of hardware and software
solutions relating to the creation, aggregation, and delivery of content for the
broadcast infrastructure industry. The company intends to fund the acquisition
with cash on hand (cash balances totaled $370 million on March 31, 2012) and
initially with borrowings of up to $250 million under its existing $400 million
revolver. (The company may replace revolver borrowings with a Canadian term
loan.)
Pro forma for the transaction Standard & Poor's adjusted leverage will
increase to 3.05x from 2.7x at March 31, 2012, which is in the capacity of the
existing rating. Our ratings also incorporate our expectation that Belden's
growth and diversification strategy will continue to entail acquisitions
funded with a mix of cash and debt, which it will balance against shareholder
return objectives, and so we do not view the transaction as a departure from
existing policies. The company's issue-level and recovery ratings are
unaffected by the revolver borrowings, as we already assume the revolver is
fully drawn in our projected year of default in our recovery analysis. The
issue-level and recovery ratings would also be unaffected by terming out
revolver borrowers, given the contribution to our enterprise value from
Miranda.
We believe that the acquisition as a modest strength to the company's business
risk profile, as it further expands Belden's connectivity and networking
capabilities (over half of Miranda's revenues are attributable to connectivity
and networking products), increases international diversification, and further
penetrates the broadcast vertical. Furthermore, Miranda has a better
profitability profile than Belden's existing product portfolio, so the
acquisition should be modestly accretive to profit margins over the near term.
The ratings on Belden reflects the company's participation in the highly
competitive and cyclical cable, connectivity, and networking product markets;
its exposure to volatile raw material pricing and foreign currency rates; and
a "significant" financial profile (as defined in our criteria). Belden's
diversification into higher margin value-added specialty products and
expansion of its vertical markets served, along with "adequate" liquidity and
good cash flow characteristics partly offset these risks.