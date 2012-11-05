Nov 5 - As Standard & Poor's Ratings Services previously announced, its 'BB' rating on Centene Corp.'s $250 million senior unsecured notes maturing June 1, 2017, remains unchanged after the company issued a $150 million add-on to the notes. The company will use the proceeds of the notes for general corporate purposes, including funding statutory surplus at its operating subsidiaries to support business growth. We believe that Centene has a good competitive position in the managed Medicaid market with a growing presence in this market segment, which helps to mitigate its relatively narrow market-segment focus on government-sponsored managed Medicaid programs. We expect the company to continue to grow and generate stable cash flow in the intermediate term (12 to 24 months) to meet its debt-service requirements and pay for expenses related to expansion into new markets. However, our counterparty credit rating on Centene is constrained by the concentration of its revenue stream in the government-sponsored managed Medicaid programs, with a smaller percentage of premiums coming from specialty services from external customers. This narrow market focus is a key credit risk, as it exposes the company to adverse regulatory and legislative developments. Accordingly, profitability and sustained revenue growth depend heavily on continued government funding for these programs to keep pace with medical cost trends. We expect Centene's key holding-company credit metrics to remain consistent with the current rating level. At year-end 2012 we expect its debt-to-capital ratio to be in the 30%-35% range (excluding the mortgage note and including operating lease obligation treated as debt), up from 26.5% as of year-end 2011. In our calculation of 2012 EBIT ROR and EBITDA we adjust for certain one-time items including the premium deficiency reserve for its Kentucky Health Plan and goodwill and intangible write-down related to its Celtic subsidiary. We expect adjusted EBITDA interest coverage in 2012-2013 to be more than 7x. We expect risk-adjusted capitalization to remain redundant at the 'BBB' level per our capital model. For 2012 we expect adjusted EBIT ROR to be in the 2% range and to improve in 2013 to the 2%-3% range. EBIT ROR for 2012 reflects higher-than-expected medical costs in its Kentucky Health Plan and the Hidalgo service area in its Texas Health Plan, as well as in the Celtic individual health business. We expect premium rate increases in its Texas Health Plan and the planned exit from Kentucky to improve operating results in 2013. RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH Holding Company Analysis, June 11, 2009 Ratings List Centene Corp. Counterparty Credit Rating BB/Negative/-- Sr. Unsec. Debt Due 2017 BB