June 6 - U.S. coal producers have suffered some hits to
their credit quality this year, in large part because of an
unusually warm winter and electricity generators switching to
natural gas from coal because of low gas prices, Standard &
Poor's Ratings Services said today. In light of the headwinds in
the industry, we answered some frequently asked questions about
the weakening in industry credit fundamentals and our recent
rating actions in a credit FAQ titled, "U.S. Coal Producers Face
Substantial Headwinds, Including High Inventories And Low
Natural Gas Prices," published today on RatingsDirect.
Market conditions for steam coal, which power plants use to
generate electricity, rapidly deteriorated in the first quarter
of 2012 because of abnormally warm weather in the East and
Midwest, along with still-weak industrial demand, which has
resulted in large and growing coal inventories at power plants.
Low natural gas prices also contributed to weakness in the
industry.
We believe conditions will continue to be weak into next
year, and lower-cost, better-capitalized operators will prevail,
in our view. Diversification across basins, products, and
geography should help. (Watch the related CreditMatters TV
segment, titled "U.S. Coal Companies Struggle To Maintain Credit
Quality Amid Warm Weather And Weak Gas Prices," dated June 6,
2012.)