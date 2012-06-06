June 6 - Fitch Ratings has assigned a 'BBB' rating to Valero Energy Corporation's (Valero) remarketing of $300 million of Gulf Opportunity Zone Revenue Bonds (GO Zone Bonds), which were issued in 2010 but subsequently repurchased by Valero and held in Treasury since February of last year.

The bonds were originally issued to finance a hydrocracker expansion at Valero's 270,000 bpd St. Charles, LA refinery. The bonds are subject to a mandatory tender for purchase on June 1, 2022 at par.

Fitch currently rates Valero as follows:

--Issuer Default Rating 'BBB';

--Unsecured credit facility 'BBB';

--Senior unsecured debt 'BBB'.

Valero's ratings are supported by the size, scale, and the geographic diversity of its refineries; its leverage to heavy and sour crude oil economics; modest but growing access to discounted light sweet shale crudes; ample levels of current financial flexibility; and reasonable leverage.

Ratings concerns stem from lingering challenges that face North American refiners, including an elevated U.S. unemployment rate and high oil prices, and structural pressures on U.S. fuels consumption, including a growing U.S. renewable fuels mandate, increased efficiency standards for U.S. vehicles, and pending GHG regulations on the federal and state level.

Valero's recent financial performance has been good despite such headwinds. At March 31, 2012, LTM EBITDA rose to $5.36 billion, more than triple the lows seen in 2009 during the trough of the refining cycle. Debt declined to $7.6 billion, resulting in debt/EBITDA leverage of 1.4 times (x) versus 4.4x seen during 2009, and EBITDA/gross interest coverage increased to 9.6x versus a low of 3.3x. Valero's LTM FCF was $329 million.

On a pro forma basis following the expected $300 million GO Zone Bond reissuance as well as the recent retirement of $750 million in 6.875% notes and $108 million in IRBs, Valero's debt will decline to approximately $7.1 billion, for pro forma debt/EBITDA of approximately 1.3x. Looking forward, Fitch anticipates that the company will be modestly FCF positive in 2012.

Valero's exposure to low cost, landlocked WTI and shale-linked crudes is meaningful and has been one of the drivers of the recent rebound in results. The company has access to WTI-linked crudes at the 170,000 bpd McKee, TX refinery and 90,000 bpd Ardmore, OK refinery. It also has access to Eagle Ford shale production at its 325,000 bpd Corpus Christi and 100,000 bpd Three Rivers refineries in Texas.

While Fitch does not believe that the very wide spreads between waterborne crudes and landlocked U.S. grades will persist indefinitely, pipeline and logistical takeaway capacity issues in North America are unlikely to be fully resolved for at least the next several quarters, which may help prolong these discounts. Valero's concentration on the Gulf coast has provided an export advantage as it has been able to ship distillates to Latin America and elsewhere and avoid overexposure to weak regional refining economics such as the west coast and east coast.

Valero's liquidity was strong at March 31, 2012, with cash and equivalents of $1.6 billion and total availability of approximately $3.84 billion across the company's main $3 billion revolver due 2016, secondary $C115 million revolver, and $1 billion A/R facility after borrowings and LC usage.

Valero's near-term maturities are manageable, and include $480 million due 2013, $200 million due 2014, and $475 million due 2015. In terms of covenants, the company had ample headroom on its main financial covenant, the maximum debt-to-capitalization covenant, which was 27% at March 31, 2012 versus a covenant limit of 60%.

Valero's other obligations were modest. Its asset retirement obligation at year-end (YE) 2011 was just $87 million and was primarily linked to remediation for underground retail fuel storage tanks. Expected voluntary pension contributions in 2012 are $100 million, a level which is very manageable as a percentage of FFO. Valero's hedging program is limited and aimed at hedging physical commodity transactions (e.g. delays between crude loading and refined product sales, ethanol corn purchases), although it also has a small trading operation meant to take views on the market.

Catalysts for positive rating action include debt reductions and a managerial commitment to maintaining lower debt going forward. Catalysts for negative rating action could include a sustained leg down in margins and utilization, or a change in philosophy on the use of the balance sheet to fund growth or shareholder friendly activity.