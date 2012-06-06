June 6 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it has assigned
its 'A-' issue rating to Union Pacific Corp.'s new $600 million senior
unsecured notes due 2023 and 2042. Union Pacific will use proceeds from the
notes for general corporate purposes, including the repurchase of common stock.
The ratings on Omaha, Neb.-based Union Pacific reflect the favorable risk
characteristics of the U.S. freight railroad industry as well as the company's
solid competitive position, moderate financial policies, and strong liquidity.
Price competition from other railroads and trucking companies on selected
commodities and the company's high capital requirements, typical of the
industry, somewhat offset these strengths. We characterize the company's
business risk as "strong," its financial risk as "intermediate," and its
liquidity as "strong" under our criteria. The ratings incorporate our
expectation that Union Pacific will manage capital expenditures, growth
initiatives, and shareholder rewards in a disciplined manner, maintaining
total debt to capital at or near the current 41% and FFO to total debt in the
45%-50% range (currently 49%).
Despite modest volume growth, we expect pricing to remain favorable over the
next one to two years, resulting in further earnings growth and cash flow
generation. Moderate pricing increases, strong cost controls, and a commitment
to moderate financial policies are key underpinning factors of the ratings. We
could raise the ratings if earnings growth results in FFO to total debt rising
above 55% and debt to total capital falling and remaining below 35%. Although
less likely, we could lower the ratings if the company's financial profile
weakens, as a result of either greater-than-expected shareholder rewards or
earnings pressures causing FFO to total debt to fall below 35% without likely
recovery.
RATINGS LIST
Union Pacific Corp.
Corporate credit rating A-/Stable/A-2
Ratings Assigned
Senior unsecured
$300 mil. notes due 2023 A-
$300 mil. notes due 2042 A-