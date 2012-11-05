Nov 5 - Despite gradual improvement in the U.S. economy and a sustained revenue recovery that has lasted more than two years, it hasn't been smooth sailing for U.S. states, according to a report published today by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services.

"The magnitude and duration of the Great Recession and the relatively slow recovery have left their marks on state budgets, and a climate of austerity still permeates budget deliberations," said Standard & Poor's credit analyst Robin Prunty. "While revenue recovery has been steady for the states, the economic outlook includes a range of risks," added Ms. Prunty.

For most states, revenue recovery was not sufficient to fully offset the elimination of federal stimulus funds, and strong demand for a variety of social services has persisted along with pressure to restore or increase funding for various programs. By all accounts, state governments have had to make difficult decisions to align revenues and expenditures.

The commentary, entitled "U.S. State Budgets: Will Revenue Stability Last?" discusses each state's budget and fiscal issues as it faces 2013.