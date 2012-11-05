Nov 5 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it has assigned its 'B' issue-level rating to Avis Budget Car Rental LLC's $250 million senior unsecured notes due 2017. We also assigned a '5' recovery rating to this issue to indicate our expectation that lenders would receive a modest (10%-30%) recovery of principal in the event of a payment default. Avis Budget Finance Inc. is a co-issuer of the notes. Avis Budget Car Rental LLC is the major operating subsidiary of Avis Budget Group Inc. (B+/Stable/--). The company will use proceeds to repay existing corporate debt. The ratings on U.S.-based Avis Budget Group Inc. (parent of the Avis and Budget car rental brands and the Budget consumer truck rental brand) reflect the company's substantial debt, the price-competitive and cyclical nature of on-airport car rentals, and its significant amount of secured assets. The ratings also incorporate the company's position as one of the largest global car rental companies, the relatively stable cash flow the business generates, and Standard & Poor's expectation that Avis Budget's operating performance will continue to improve. We classify the company's business risk profile as "fair" and its financial profile as "aggressive," under our criteria. The outlook is stable. We expect Avis Budget's credit metrics to improve from 2011 levels, which included transaction costs and incremental debt related to the Avis Europe acquisition. Over the next year, we expect EBITDA interest coverage to increase to the low-4x area from 3.3x in 2011, funds from operation (FFO) to debt to approach 20% from 17%, and debt to EBITDA to decline to the mid-4x area from 5.6x because of stronger revenues and cash flow offsetting the incremental debt. We could raise the ratings if benefits from the Avis Europe integration exceed expectations or operating performance in Europe is stronger than we expect, resulting in the adjusted EBIT margin improving to greater than 15% over a sustained period. However, we consider this scenario unlikely until at least early 2013. We also believe a downgrade is unlikely, but we could take such an action if industry conditions weaken and integration benefits are not realized, or economic conditions in Europe are weaker than we expect, causing the adjusted EBIT margin to decline to below 10% and FFO to debt to fall below the mid-teens percent area on a sustained basis. RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH 2008 Corporate Criteria: Rating Each Issue, April 15, 2008 RATINGS LIST Avis Budget Car Rental LLC Corporate credit rating B+/Stable/-- New Rating Avis Budget Car Rental LLC Avis Budget Finance Inc. $250 mil sr unsecd notes due 2017 B Recovery Rating 5