Nov 5 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that Humana Inc.'s
(A-/Positive/--) announced $850 million acquisition of Florida-based
medical services organization (MSO) Metropolitan Health Networks Inc.
(B+/Stable/--) will not result in any rating action. Strategically, this
transaction, along with two others announced today (Certify Data System and MCCI
Holdings LLC) make sense in relation to Humana's growth needs and its integrated
delivery strategy. Humana is effectively looking to gain more control over its
provider base in order to better service its rapidly growing Medicare membership
and better execute its various medical and care management programs (as well as
hold down medical costs over the long term). We believe that Humana has enough
balance sheet flexibility, from a holding company cash and debt leverage
perspective, to acquire these companies without any rating implications.
Humana's debt-to-capital ratio was 16% on an unadjusted basis and 20% on an
adjusted basis as of Sept. 30, 2012 (including operating leases). Assuming that
the deal is financed primarily with debt versus cash, we still expect its
adjusted debt-to-capital ratio to remain within our long-term expectations of
25%-30%. The company also indicated on its third-quarter 2012 earnings call that
it is looking to make further MSO and primary-care acquisitions. Still, we
expect that the company will keep its debt-to-capital within 25%-30% and
maintain its historical financial conservatism.