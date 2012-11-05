Nov 5 - In a new special report, Fitch Ratings discusses the implications on
auto manufacturers and suppliers of the new fuel economy and emissions standards
enacted in August 2012 by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and the
National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA). The new standards take
effect for the 2017 model year and are projected to require the U.S.
light-vehicle fleet to achieve a fuel efficiency of as high as 54.5 miles per
gallon (mpg) by 2025.
Fitch expects auto manufacturers will employ various solutions to meet the new
standards, including the development of more efficient powertrains, an increased
use of electrification and a greater use of lightweight materials. However, much
of the development work will go towards increasing the fuel efficiency of
traditional internal combustion engines, which Fitch believes will still be the
primary form of propulsion for most light vehicles in 2025.
Although the new standards do not take effect for several years, auto
manufacturers and suppliers are already investing heavily in research and
development to meet the new requirements, making this a credit issue now.
Achieving the new targets will be a significant challenge for auto
manufacturers, but certain auto suppliers stand to benefit significantly from
the new rules. In particular, suppliers of technologies that improve engine fuel
efficiency, transmission and related components suppliers, and suppliers of
technology used in hybrid and electric propulsion systems stand to benefit the
most.
Thirteen auto manufacturers, including all of the Detroit Three, and the State
of California support the new standards. Industry support is due primarily to a
desire to see one set of consistent fuel economy and emissions standards in the
U.S., rather than a state-by-state patchwork of regulations. Nonetheless,
meeting the standards will involve various risks, including a potential for
problems with new technologies, materially higher vehicle production costs, and,
perhaps, a lack of customer acceptance of vehicle design changes.
The full report 'The New U.S. Auto Fuel Economy and Emissions Standards: What
They Are and Who Will Benefit' is available at 'www.fitchratings.com.'
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
