Overview
-- We are raising our long-term issuer credit rating on the City of Sault
Ste. Marie to 'A+' from 'A'.
-- We are also assigning our 'A+' senior unsecured debt rating to the
city.
-- The upgrade reflects our view of Sault Ste. Marie's strong liquidity
position and modest capital needs, which we believe will keep its debt burden
very low relative to that of similarly rated international and domestic peers.
-- The stable outlook reflects Standard & Poor's expectations that within
the two-year outlook horizon, Sault Ste. Marie's tax-supported debt will not
materially surpass 15% of its operating revenue, its liquidity position will
remain strong, and budgetary performance will not erode such that operating
balances fall below 5% of operating revenues or after-capital deficits exceed
10% of total revenues.
Rating Action
On Nov. 5, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services raised its long-term
issuer credit rating on the City of Sault Ste. Marie, in the Province of
Ontario (AA-/Negative/A-1+), to 'A+' from 'A'. The outlook is stable. At the
same time, Standard & Poor's assigned its 'A+' senior unsecured debt rating to
the city.
The upgrade reflects our view of Sault Ste. Marie's strong liquidity position
and modest capital needs, which we believe will keep its debt burden very low
relative to that of similarly rated international and domestic peers.
Rationale
The rating on Sault Ste. Marie reflects Standard & Poor's view of the city's
very low debt burden, which is lower than many of its similarly rated
international and domestic peers, and its strong liquidity position. We
believe that the weakening of budgetary performance in the past three years
and Sault Ste. Marie's slow population growth and low levels of household
income, which constrain its economic prospects, mitigate these strengths
somewhat.
In our view, the city's credit profile continues to be supported by its very
low debt burden. Total tax-supported debt at the end of 2011 was C$19.7
million, equal to 11.0% of operating revenue (all figures Standard &
Poor's-adjusted). This is down from 17.7% in 2005 and we do not believe that
it will materially exceed 15% during the next two years as Sault Ste. Marie's
capital plan requires only modest debt-financing.
The city has maintained what we view as a strong liquidity position, similar
to most Canadian municipalities, and has been a net creditor since 2006. Free
cash and liquid assets of about C$43 million at year-end 2011 were sufficient
to cover more than 11x the estimated debt service for 2012. We believe that
Sault Ste. Marie will maintain its solid liquidity and net creditor positions
during our two-year outlook horizon.
The city's budgetary performance has weakened in the past three years as
declining provincial grants have pressured operating budgets and resulted in
operating surpluses declining to about 10% of operating revenues in 2009-2011
from more than 15% in previous years. This has also pushed after-capital
balances into slight deficits in two of the past three years. We expect that
this trend will continue during the next several years but that operating
balances will remain above 5% of operating revenues and after-capital deficits
could reach 5% of total revenues.
In our opinion, Sault Ste. Marie's slow population growth and low household
income levels constrain its economic growth prospects. The city's economy has
been slowly diversifying away from mature steel and resource sectors but its
unemployment rate remains above the provincial rate and was 8.9% in 2011, down
from 10% in 2010.
Outlook
The stable outlook reflects Standard & Poor's expectations that within the
two-year outlook horizon, Sault Ste. Marie's tax-supported debt will not
materially surpass 15% of its operating revenue, its liquidity position will
remain strong, and budgetary performance will not erode such that operating
balances fall below 5% of operating revenues or after-capital deficits exceed
10% of total revenues. We could revise the outlook to positive or raise the
rating if there were a material improvement in budgetary performance, in
particular a return to steady after-capital surpluses, and the economy showed
measurable signs of robust growth. We could revise the outlook to negative or
lower the rating if Sault Ste. Marie were to issue considerably more debt than
expected, liquidity were to erode meaningfully, or there was a significant
decline in budgetary performance.
Ratings List
Sault Ste. Marie (City of)
New Rating
Senior unsecured debt A+
Rating Raised
To From
Issuer credit rating A+/Stable/-- A/Positive/--
