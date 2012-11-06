(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Nov 6 - Prospects for Europe's consumer goods companies are increasingly
diverging amid tough operating conditions, says a report titled "Lower Rated
EMEA Consumer Goods Companies Are Feeling The Pinch As Operating Conditions
Deteriorate," published Nov. 5, 2012, by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services.
"As raw material prices become more volatile and Western European economies
continue to deteriorate, speculative-grade companies will find it difficult to
support volume growth and maintain stable operating margins," says Standard &
Poor's credit analyst Florence Devevey.
Lower rated companies typically have limited price setting influence and
limited research and development capacity to improve their supply chains.
Their growth prospects are also modest given that they tend to operate only in
Western Europe. Their main recourse is to discontinue product lines and close
inefficient factories. Even so, this option will only be open to companies
that do not face short-term debt maturities, owing to the high upfront costs
and an average payback period of three years.
We believe that investment-grade players, on the other hand, will be able to
make the most of their price-setting influence, emerging markets footprint,
investments in R&D, and cost-cutting flexibility to weather the difficult
economic times. We therefore think that most of our rating actions on these
companies will likely be triggered by their financial policies over the next
12 months. In particular, we would consider taking negative rating actions if
M&A transactions or renewed share buybacks lead to a prolonged distortion of
credit metrics.
The diverging outlook narrows when we look at specific industry segments. We
think luxury goods and branded spirit manufacturers face rather positive
prospects over the coming year, as their products are less sensitive to input
cost inflation and price increases. Raw material producers should also manage
to protect their margins thanks to increasing demand and inventory shortages.
And finally, the picture is more negative for segments exposed to Western
Europe, private label competition, and high input costs, such as packaged food
and household product manufacturers.
(Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)