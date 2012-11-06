(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Nov 6 - Prospects for Europe's consumer goods companies are increasingly diverging amid tough operating conditions, says a report titled "Lower Rated EMEA Consumer Goods Companies Are Feeling The Pinch As Operating Conditions Deteriorate," published Nov. 5, 2012, by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services. "As raw material prices become more volatile and Western European economies continue to deteriorate, speculative-grade companies will find it difficult to support volume growth and maintain stable operating margins," says Standard & Poor's credit analyst Florence Devevey. Lower rated companies typically have limited price setting influence and limited research and development capacity to improve their supply chains. Their growth prospects are also modest given that they tend to operate only in Western Europe. Their main recourse is to discontinue product lines and close inefficient factories. Even so, this option will only be open to companies that do not face short-term debt maturities, owing to the high upfront costs and an average payback period of three years. We believe that investment-grade players, on the other hand, will be able to make the most of their price-setting influence, emerging markets footprint, investments in R&D, and cost-cutting flexibility to weather the difficult economic times. We therefore think that most of our rating actions on these companies will likely be triggered by their financial policies over the next 12 months. In particular, we would consider taking negative rating actions if M&A transactions or renewed share buybacks lead to a prolonged distortion of credit metrics. The diverging outlook narrows when we look at specific industry segments. We think luxury goods and branded spirit manufacturers face rather positive prospects over the coming year, as their products are less sensitive to input cost inflation and price increases. Raw material producers should also manage to protect their margins thanks to increasing demand and inventory shortages. And finally, the picture is more negative for segments exposed to Western Europe, private label competition, and high input costs, such as packaged food and household product manufacturers. (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)