Overview
-- On Oct. 29, 2012, the French government announced its intention to
restructure the French rail industry, including a merger of departments of
rail operator Societe Nationale des Chemins de Fer Francais (SNCF) and rail
network owner Reseau Ferre de France into a unified network manager.
-- The proposed restructuring could have a negative, positive, or neutral
bearing on our ratings on SNCF depending on the final outcome.
-- We are therefore placing our 'AA' long-term corporate credit and
senior unsecured debt ratings on SNCF on CreditWatch developing.
-- The CreditWatch placement reflects our view that, depending on the
terms of the rail industry reorganization, we could raise, lower, or affirm
our ratings on SNCF.
Rating Action
On Nov. 6, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services placed its 'AA' long-term
corporate credit and senior unsecured debt ratings on state-owned rail
operator Societe Nationale des Chemins de Fer Francais (SNCF) on CreditWatch
with developing implications. At the same time, we affirmed our 'A-1+'
short-term corporate credit rating on SNCF.
Rationale
The CreditWatch placement follows the French government's announcement, on
Oct. 29, 2012, of its intention to modify the structure of the French rail
industry, including a merger of departments of SNCF and French rail network
owner Reseau Ferre de France (RFF; AA+/Negative/--) into a unified network
manager attached to SNCF. The CreditWatch placement reflects the possibility
that we could lower, raise, or affirm our ratings on SNCF, once we have
further details on the announced restructuring.
The proposed restructuring could lead us to reassess our view of the
likelihood of the Republic of France (AA+/Negative/A-1+; unsolicited ratings)
providing SNCF with timely and sufficient extraordinary support in the event
of financial distress. Our current ratings on SNCF are based on our view that
there is an "extremely high" likelihood of such support. In our view, however,
there is an "almost certain" likelihood of France providing RFF with the same
support in the event of financial distress.
Our assessment of the likelihood of the state providing the combined group
with extraordinary state support will depend, notably, on its structure and
legal status, and on governance arrangements. It will also depend on our
assessment of the state's ability to support the combined group, taking into
account restrictions that state aid rules impose. If we revise our assessment
of the likelihood of extraordinary state support for SNCF to "almost certain",
we would raise our long-term corporate credit rating on SNCF to 'AA+',
equalizing it with the rating on France.
The proposed restructuring could also lead us to reassess SNCF's stand-alone
credit profile (SACP), which we currently assess at 'bb+'. The SACP reflects
our view of the company's "satisfactory" business risk profile and
"significant" financial risk profile. RFF's SACP is three notches lower than
SNCF's, at 'b+'. This reflects our view of RFF's "satisfactory" business risk
profile and "highly leveraged" financial risk profile.
We consider that the proposed restructuring could benefit SNCF's business risk
profile; it would increase SNCF's diversification and likely boost its
profitability. However, the restructuring could also result in us revising
downward our assessment of SNCF's financial risk profile, as RFF has more debt
than SNCF. Moreover, we anticipate that RFF will raise further debt in the
near to medium term, in order to partially finance its large capital
expenditure program. We therefore estimate that the combined group could have
Standard & Poor's-adjusted debt to EBITDA of about 9x, compared with about 5x
for SNCF alone.
If we revise downward our assessment of SNCF's financial risk profile, we
could revise SNCF's SACP downward too. In this case, and all else remaining
equal, we would also lower our long-term corporate credit rating on SNCF. At
this stage, we believe that any rating downgrade would most likely be limited
to one notch.
It has been reported that part of RFF's debt could be transferred to another
public institution as part of the restructuring, which could ease the burden
on SNCF's financial risk profile. However, the government has not mentioned
this as an option.
At this point, we do not have a clear view of when the reorganization will
occur, the future status of both SNCF and the new unified rail network
manager, or the allocation of RFF's current debt and commitments (including
those related to public-private partnership).
Liquidity
The short-term rating on SNCF is 'A-1+', reflecting our view of SNCF's
liquidity as "adequate" under our criteria. We estimate that sources of
liquidity for the 12 months to March 31, 2013, will cover uses of liquidity by
about 1.3x.
As of March 31, 2012, we estimate liquidity sources over the next 12 months to
be about EUR6.3 billion. These include:
-- Unrestricted cash and liquid investments of about EUR3 billion,
including marketable securities and deposits with terms of up to six months
and ratings of at least 'BB+';
-- EUR200 million of notes issued in June 2012, with maturities of 20 years
or more;
-- Availability of about EUR860 million under committed credit lines with
maturities of at least a year and no financial covenants; and
-- Funds from operations that we forecast at about EUR2.1 billion
We estimate SNCF's liquidity needs over the period to be about EUR4.7 billion,
comprising:
-- Debt maturities of about EUR1.6 billion, including close to EUR1 billion
of short-term notes, which we believe will be largely refinanced; and
-- Capital spending, net of capital subsidies, of about EUR2.5 billion;
-- Dividends and contributions for the acquisition of a stake in French
transport group Keolis and in the context of SeaFrance; and
-- Collateral of about EUR0.6 billion to be posted in the event of a rating
downgrade by up to three notches.
We believe that if needed, SNCF would have access to emergency funding from
the French Treasury (Agence France Tresor), for instance. The French Treasury
could use Caisse de la Dette Publique (CDP; not rated) to buy SNCF bonds or
commercial paper issues. We consider that this mechanism allows for ample and
prompt state support to SNCF in the event of financial distress. In addition,
as a consequence of tight state monitoring, we consider that if SNCF needed
financial support, it would promptly inform the government of its
difficulties. This could, in our view, trigger pre-emptive actions.
CreditWatch
We will monitor developments regarding the restructuring of the French rail
industry and resolve the CreditWatch once we have sufficient information to
assess the implications of the restructuring on SNCF's SACP and on our
assessment of the likelihood of extraordinary state support. We aim to resolve
or update the CreditWatch placement within the next 90 days.
We could lower our long-term rating on SNCF if the announced restructuring
does not alter our assessment of the likelihood of SNCF receiving
extraordinary state support and results in credit metrics that are no longer
commensurate with its 'bb+' SACP. A downgrade by more than one notch is
unlikely in our view, because, all else being equal, this would involve us
lowering the SACP by at least four notches. This is unlikely to happen because
RFF's SACP is three notches lower than SNCF's and therefore the merger is
unlikely to reduce the SACP by a further notch. Accordingly, assuming that
liquidity remains "adequate" under our criteria, a downgrade of our 'A-1+'
short-term rating on SNCF is also unlikely.
Conversely, we could raise the long-term rating on SNCF if the announced
restructuring leads us to reassess upward the likelihood of extraordinary
state support to "almost certain."
Related Criteria And Research
All articles listed below are available on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit
Portal, unless otherwise stated.
-- French Rail Owner RFF AA+/A-1+ Ratings Affirmed;Negative Outlook Now
Includes Potential Weaker View Of Sovereign Support, Nov. 6, 2012
-- French Rail Infrastructure Owner Reseau Ferre de France Ratings
Affirmed At 'AA+/A-1+'; Outlook Negative, Sept. 28, 2012
-- Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, Sept. 18, 2012
-- Societe Nationale des Chemins de Fer Francais, July 26, 2012
-- Short-Term/Long-Term Ratings Linkage Criteria for Corporate And
Sovereign Issuers, May 15, 2012
-- Methodology And Assumptions: Liquidity Descriptors For Global
Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011
-- Rating Government-Related Entities: Methodology And Assumptions, Dec.
9, 2010
-- Use Of CreditWatch And Outlooks, Sept. 14, 2009
-- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008
-- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Ratios And Adjustments, April 15, 2008
-- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Rating Each Issue, April 15, 2008
-- Corporate Criteria--Parent/Subsidiary Links; General Principles;
Subsidiaries/Joint Ventures/Nonrecourse Projects; Finance Subsidiaries; Rating
Link to Parent, Oct. 28, 2004
Ratings List
CreditWatch/Outlook Action
To From
Societe Nationale des Chemins de Fer Francais
Corporate Credit Rating AA/Watch Dev/A-1+ AA/Negative/A-1+
Senior Unsecured Debt AA/Watch Dev AA
Commercial Paper A-1+ A-1+