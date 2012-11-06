(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Nov 6 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Ethias S.A.'s (Ethias) Insurer Financial
Strength (IFS) rating and Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BBB-'. Both ratings
have Stable Outlooks. At the same time, Fitch has upgraded the company's
subordinated debt rating to 'B+' from 'B'. A full rating breakdown is at the end
of this comment.
The affirmations reflect Fitch's expectation that additional support would be
provided to Ethias by the Belgian authorities should the need arise. This is
based on the authorities' majority ownership of the insurance company, combined
with the company's activity as a provider of insurance to Belgian public
organisations and their employees.
The ratings are also supported by the good technical profitability shown in 2011
and forecast for year-end 2012, Ethias's strong business position and the
expected improved capital position for 2012. At end-June 2012, Ethias published
a net profit of EUR88m and a regulatory solvency margin of 164%.
The upgrade of Ethias's subordinated debt reflects the reduced risk of coupon
deferral as the EC did not impose any constraints on this debt. Nevertheless,
both execution risk and limited capital adequacy buffer above the optional
coupon deferral threshold set at 150% of regulatory minimum continue to justify
a low non-investment grade rating for this debt issue.
Management has made vigorous efforts since 2010 to implement the European
Commission's (EC) restructuring plan, which is aimed at restoring the group's
profitability and raising capital adequacy levels by 2013. This is evident from
the significant improvement of the non-life technical result and of the
regulatory solvency margin in 2012.
The main restructuring measures taken in 2011 were the disposal of Nateus, the
reinsurance subsidiary Bel Re and its banking operation Ethias Banque. Also, in
July 2011, Ethias announced the disposal of its entire stake in Dexia to its
parent company Vitrufin S.A. (formerly Ethias Finance S.A.). In addition,
management is seeking to reduce drastically Ethias's retail life business by
end-2013.
Fitch expects that there will be no change in Ethias's ownership in the next
12-24 months. Ethias's shareholder funds decreased by 5% in 2011. Capital
adequacy, based on Fitch's own risk-adjusted assessment, remained low in 2011
for an entity rated in the 'BBB' category. The regulatory solvency margin is
adequate and was broadly stable in 2011. Considering the good level of
profitability and the improvement in financial markets conditions, Fitch expects
capital adequacy to materially improve by year-end 2012. The level of
shareholder's funds was up by 8% at end June 2012.
Key rating triggers for a downgrade include any adverse change in Fitch's view
about the Belgian authorities' willingness and ability to provide support to
Ethias group in case of need. Any significant deterioration of capital adequacy
and/or profitability would also trigger a downgrade.
Key rating triggers for an upgrade include implementation of the remaining
measures requested by the EC with limited adverse effects on the group's
franchise, and a sustainable demonstration of Ethias's ability to rebuild
capital strength to bring it back sustainably into line with Fitch's
expectations for a company rated in the 'BBB' category.
As a group, Ethias is one of the leading composite insurers in Belgium with
EUR2.7bn consolidated gross written premiums in 2011.
The rating actions are as follows:
Ethias S.A.:
Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'BBB-'; Outlook Stable
IFS rating: affirmed at 'BBB-'; Outlook Stable
Undated subordinated debt: upgraded to 'B+' from 'B'
Ethias Droit Commun AAM:
IFS rating: affirmed at 'BBB-'; Outlook Stable
(Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)