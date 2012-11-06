Nov 6 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it has assigned its 'BBB-' issue rating to Houston-based Boardwalk Pipelines LP's proposed $300 million senior unsecured notes due 2023. The notes will be fully and unconditionally guaranteed by parent Boardwalk Pipeline Partners L.P. (BBB/Stable/--). The partnership intends to use the net proceeds from the offering to repay all amounts outstanding under its subordinated loan agreement with Boardwalk Pipelines Holding Corp., a wholly owned subsidiary of Loews Corp. (A+/Stable/--), and to reduce outstanding borrowings under its revolving credit facility. The rating reflects the consolidated credit quality of Boardwalk, driven by its "strong" business risk profile and "aggressive" financial risk profile, and some level of support from Loews. The issue rating is one notch below the corporate credit rating because the debt is structurally subordinate to debt at Boardwalk's operating pipeline subsidiaries. As of Sept. 30, 2012, Boardwalk Pipelines LP had about $3.2 billion in debt outstanding. In 2013, we expect a consolidated debt to EBITDA ratio of about 4.5x and for the partnership to maintain adequate liquidity. (For the complete corporate credit rating rationale, see the summary analysis on Boardwalk Pipeline Partners L.P. published on Aug. 31, 2012.) RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH -- Key Credit Factors: Criteria For Rating The Global Midstream Energy Industry, April 18, 2012 -- Business/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, May 27, 2009 RATINGS LIST New Rating Boardwalk Pipeline L.P. Proposed $300 mil sr unsecd nts due 2023 BBB- Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left column.