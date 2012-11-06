Nov 6 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it has assigned
its 'A+' issue rating to Banco del Estado de Chile's (Banco Estado;
A+/Positive/A-1) $500 million senior unsecured notes. The notes will be issued
under Banco Estado's $2 billion medium-term notes program and have a maturity
period of five years.
The rating on the notes is the same as the long-term issuer credit rating on
Banco Estado and reflects the fact that the notes will be both an unsecured
and a senior debt obligation that will rank equally with the bank's other
unsecured and unsubordinated obligations.
The issuer credit ratings on Banco Estado reflect our assessment of its
"strong" (as our criteria define the term) business position, "moderate"
capital and earnings, "adequate" risk position, "above average" funding, and
"adequate" liquidity. The ratings also reflect our view of the very high
likelihood that the Republic of Chile (foreign currency rating
A+/Positive/A-1, local currency rating AA/Positive/A-1+) would provide
extraordinary timely support to the bank in the event of financial distress.
RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH
-- Banking Industry Country Risk Assessment Methodology And Assumptions,
Nov. 9, 2011
-- Banks: Rating Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 9, 2011
-- Rating Government-Related Entities: Methodology And Assumptions, Dec.
9, 2010
RATINGS LIST
Banco del Estado de Chile
Issuer Credit Rating A+/Positive/A-1
New Rating Assigned
Banco del Estado de Chile
$500M senior unsecured notes due 2017 A+
